TechRadar
Top tips for finding the best accountant for freelancers
Freelance (opens in new tab) life is undeniably more complex than working at a full-time job with a salary, especially when it comes to tax (opens in new tab) affairs – because you’ve got to do all of that yourself. That can be daunting when you see the...
TechRadar
How to set your freelance pricing
There’s plenty to like about the freelance life, from the autonomy to the lack of annoying managers, but you’ve got to make sure you earn enough cash to make the move work. The key to making enough cash? Having an effective pricing structure. Whether you want to replicate...
komando.com
3 creepy lists that show everything Google knows about you
You might think of Big Tech companies as untouchable giants that are far removed from your everyday life. In reality, these companies want to get close and personal with you. Google is an especially ardent admirer, which is why you might want to find out all the things Google knows about you.
TechRadar
How to start investing with no expert knowledge
Financial investment has long seemed like a game for the super-rich and people already involved in the financial industry – because perceived wisdom is that you need big pockets and lots of knowledge. These days, though, that’s not the case. You can start investing your cash if you’ve got...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Sheryl Sandberg is out at Meta, and Zuckerberg’s not looking for a new COO
The SEC leapt in this week, charging 11 people associated with Forsage, which the government watchdog says was running a pyramid scheme. I’m not one to embrace drama, but I also can’t wait for some of these stories to show up as Netflix documentary series. This particular case seems like a bit of a dumpster fyre. — Haje.
How to unsend an email in Gmail
In the fast-paced, cutthroat business environment of the 21st century, it's easy to lose customer trust—or worse—by making a simple mistake in an email. While it's always better to proofread your emails before sending them, mistakes sometimes slip by. Normally, when a mistake slips by, it ends up with follow-up apology emails and egg on your face, but if you're using Gmail, you have tools at your disposal to avoid those mistakes in the first place.
Facebook is pushing a host of super-dangerous Android malware
More than a dozen adware apps have been found being promoted on Facebook, resulting in a total of over seven million downloads, experts have warned. Researchers from McAfee discovered the malicious mobile apps and the aggressive advertising campaign on one of the world’s largest social media platforms, warning that users could be at risk of attack.
TechRadar
Fitbit, what in the world are you doing right now?
Poor Fitbit. With the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 presumably on the horizon, all of its focus should be on the upcoming releases, which are sure to be excellent fitness watches and among the best Fitbit devices you can buy. Instead, it's busy putting out fires caused by disastrous updates to its existing technology.
ForConstructionPros.com
How Your Company Can Stay Active on Social Media
Social media has changed the way we live. From news stories to shopping suggestions, we are influenced by what we see online every day. As a business owner offering a service, you should be leveraging social media to attract and retain new customers. Many contractors don’t know where to start...
TechRadar
How to book Uber ride through WhatsApp - Look ma, no app needed
For the ride-hailing app service company Uber, India is an important market. In the last nine years that it has been in the country, Uber has been introducing or testing many of its features here first. Its WhatsApp to Ride (WA2R) feature, which will allow people to book an Uber ride via WhatsApp, was rolled out in Lucknow in December 2021 as a pilot project. It was tested here before anywhere else in the world.
A Self-Learner’s Guide to Combating UX Research & Design Misinformation
UX education is saturated and it has become increasingly difficult to filter out the bad sources. Here’s how we can fix that. Perhaps, the wonderful thing that User Experience (UX) offers is flexibility. The field accommodates any background. Unlike engineering or medicine, you can decide to pivot and succeed if you have the grit, motivation, dedication, and proper guidance.
TechRadar
Joplin review
We’ll recommend Joplin as a note-taking app because of the comprehensive feature set it offers for free. But, you must pay for some desirable features, e.g., collaboration. Joplin (opens in new tab) is the brainchild of a solo developer named Laurent Cozic, who released the first version of the app in 2017. He made it open-source (opens in new tab), so that other developers could contribute their expertise to add more features to the note-taking app.
TechRadar
Obsidian review
We recommend Obsidian as a note-taking app because of its sophisticated features. It also has a stellar user interface that makes using it enjoyable. (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Walmart (opens in new tab) Pros. +. Comprehensive feature set. +. Widespread compatibility.
The Verge
Tinder steps back from metaverse dating plans as business falters
Amidst a disappointing set of earnings for the last quarter, Match Group has announced it’s scaling back Tinder’s metaverse dating ambitions and scrapping plans to offer an in-app Tinder Coins currency. Tinder CEO Renate Nyborg, who became the dating app’s first female CEO just last September, is also leaving the position, parent company Match Group’s CEO Bernard Kim announced. Kim himself was named as CEO just two months ago.
Is anything really free?
Free. You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.
Will Google Be Next to Do Massive Company Layoffs? Concerns Grow
The company layoffs trend has become increasingly painful for those looking for jobs or hoping to keep theirs. When companies aren't laying people off, some enact hiring freezes or rescind any new job offers. Many industries are feeling the pressure and are laying off hundreds of workers, some of them are doing several layoff rounds. People fear Google may be the next company to have layoffs.
7 Digital Marketing Tips for Small Business Owners
Gaining the trust of your customers and getting them to notice your brand when you're new in the industry can be difficult. It can get overwhelming for small business owners to keep up with the competition having a limited budget and resources.
Inc.com
Shopify Does Something No Business Should Ever Do: Fire via Email
Shopify announced it would lay off about 10 percent of its workforce, and the company chose to do this via an impersonal method: email. First, CEO Tobias Lütke sent an email to the whole company, signed tobi, which informed employees to look out for a second email that would tell them Shopify had eliminated their position.
Phone Arena
Soon, Facebook may finally let you have more than one profile on its platform
Having multiple profiles on Facebook has been forbidden for years. According to the social media, each user must have only one profile. Of course, if you want to, you can have more than one account, but you must register your other profiles with different emails. And it's needless to say that this is not something that Facebook encourages you to do. However, soon, Facebook's one profile per user policy might become a thing of the past.
Free Webinar | August 9: How to Find Your Voice in the Workplace with Ancestry President & CEO Deb Liu
Being heard at work is hard. Register now for this free webinar and learn hacks to make your opinion count.
