ECU White Coat Ceremony: Medical students ready to make impact; fall semester starts Aug. 22

The annual White Coat Ceremony at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine last week welcomed 86 new medical students and signaled that the start of the fall semester is near.

In front of a crowd of cheering family, friends and faculty members, the first-year students donned the white coats they will wear in patient care areas throughout their time at ECU.

“The most important thing to remember through this is that this is not about you,” keynote speaker Dr. Aundrea Oliver told the students on Friday. “If you become an oncologist or an epidemiologist or if you go into pediatrics, it doesn’t matter where your patient needs you or their families or the community. It’s about making change everywhere they are.”

Oliver, an assistant professor of thoracic and foregut surgery in Brody’s Department of Cardiovascular Sciences, said the mark of a true physician is “someone who can look into the face of uncertainty and say, ‘I don’t know, but I do know we are determined to find out.’”

“It’s someone who can look at a patient who is suffering and seek the truth to confront it wholeheartedly and not run away when someone else is in pain. All of us are achievers. All of us would like to be successful. But I will tell you that the best way to do that is to always put your patient — who is right in front of you — as your focus.”

The students hail from 30 North Carolina counties and 26 undergraduate institutions. Nearly 56 percent of the class is female, 17 percent are first-generation college students and more than 23 percent are from minority groups — black, Native American and Hispanic or Latino — that the Association of American Medical Colleges considers “underrepresented in medicine.”

The medical students are among the first to return to campus following the summer break but the rest won’t be far behind. The university is allowing students who live in residence halls to drop off their belongings this Thursday through Saturday this week.

Student move-in is set for Aug. 16-19 and classes start on Aug. 22. Less than two weeks later, the Pirates will take on N.C. State at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium to open the 2022 football season at home.

First generation

Among those attending Friday’s ceremony was Raleigh resident Edith Rivera. She and her family immigrated to the United States from the Dominican Republic when she was a child. She later became the first member of her family to attend college.

After graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2018, she spent a few years working in allied health. She said her time as a dermatology medical assistant in Sanford was the most formative in her desire to pursue medicine.

“The opportunity to provide specialized care to patients that otherwise would have to travel long distances is something that was deeply fulfilling,” she said. “I confirmed my desire to be a doctor while personally witnessing the impact that the dedication of one doctor can have on the communities they serve.”

The journey to medical school has been bigger than her own accomplishments, she said. “Being the first person in my family to attend college, much less medical school, is only possible because of the morals my family instilled in me and the sacrifices they made,” she said.

Having her family present to support her Friday was a surreal experience, she added. “I may be the one physically receiving their white coat, but my family is receiving their white coat today as well. This is for me as much as it is for them. It signifies one large step for my family.”

Serving the underserved

Durham County resident Martin Green comes to ECU with a built-in group of friends from his undergraduate schooling at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and summer programs at UNC-Chapel Hill, but is finding the class of 2026 to be full of people that he looks forward to knowing better.

“There are obviously a bunch of new people really and I’m starting to mesh with them, play basketball with them. It’s a great group and I’m glad to be part of it,” Green said.

Green is still not sure what medical specialty he wants to pursue after graduating from Brody, but chose the school because of the focus on equity and bringing quality health care to communities that are often overlooked.

“I wanted to find a program that valued serving the medically underserved and socioeconomically disadvantaged communities. It is important to me that I complete my medical education at an institution that is committed so heavily to not only its medical students but also its surrounding community,” said Green.

The Brody community

Kill Devil Hills resident and first-generation college student Blaiz Rodman was planning to run cross-country and track at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, but a near-fatal car accident when he was 16 years old changed his life.

“So far, my biggest challenge was breaking my L3 vertebra in the car crash which required a fusion surgery and a long hospital stay,” Rodman said. “My plans for cross country and track were no longer an option after that.”

Rodman said his patient experience is what motivated him to pursue medicine.

“Going through the healing process made me want to be in a position to help others who may be dealing with their own health issues and see them get back to their respective normal,” he said.

Rodman said he feels amazing and very proud of now being a part of the Brody community.

“Putting on the white coat has been a very proud moment for me,” he added. “I think it represents all the accomplishments of everyone in the class and all of the hard work we will go through to one day make our community a healthier place.”