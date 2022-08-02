FIRST ALERT: Unsettled summer weather pattern continues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a stormy afternoon, we are still tracking some lingering light to moderate rainfall closer to I-85 on our First Alert AccuTrack though, but thunder and lightning have mostly faded away. Our southeast counties will stand a better chance of seeing isolated showers overnight, otherwise the rest of us will be dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We have a First Alert for areas of fog developing for the morning commute on Monday, especially in those spots that received decent rainfall today. Temperatures will start off mild in the 70s with humidity running high.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO