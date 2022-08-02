FIRST ALERT: Unsettled summer weather pattern continues

Read on www.wbrc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
FIRST ALERT: Storms around during the afternoon commute this week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a stormy afternoon, we are still tracking some lingering light to moderate rainfall closer to I-85 on our First Alert AccuTrack though, but thunder and lightning have mostly faded away. Our southeast counties will stand a better chance of seeing isolated showers overnight, otherwise the rest of us will be dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We have a First Alert for areas of fog developing for the morning commute on Monday, especially in those spots that received decent rainfall today. Temperatures will start off mild in the 70s with humidity running high.
Birmingham vet notices fewer dog heat strokes this summer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama has been consistently hot the past few weeks, but a local vet says surprisingly, she’s seen fewer dog heat strokes than in years past. Most pet owners want to keep their dogs active outside but the Alabama heat can make that difficult for...
Person killed after crash involving fire in Powderly
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say one person was killed in a crash involving fire on August 7, 2022. Authorities say this happened in the 2700 block of Ishkoda-Wenonah Road. So far, officials have not released the cause of the crash. We will...
Birmingham veterinarian warning of highly contagious dog flu outbreak
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of Birmingham-area dogs are becoming sick with a highly contagious illness called canine influenza. It’s so contagious, a Birmingham veterinarian is encouraging pet owners to keep their dogs at home if at all possible. “It spreads like wildfire,” said Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell...
86-year-old man killed in crash on Hwy 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials are investigating after an 86-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in a crash on 280. According to state troopers, Harold L. White was driving along 280 near Chelsea AL, around 2 p.m. when he was struck by a 53-year-old woman driving a Mercedes. White was transported...
Police investigating after train hits car near West End
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed when a train hit her car on August 7, 2022. It happened on Pearson Avenue and 15th Place Southwest. The victim has been identified as 73-year-old Diane Jones. The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation. Subscribe to...
Jefferson County farmer dealing with high prices because of inflation
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation continues to pack a hard punch, impacting the way we live and work. Farmers say they’re paying excessive prices for items required to do the job. A Jefferson County farmer says the cost for items like fertilizer and diesel fuel are hitting the...
Birmingham Zoo welcomes two baby flamingos
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo has two new additions! Baron and Pinecone, American Flamingo chicks, hatched this summer. It’s the first time the flamingos at the zoo have nested and hatched fertilized eggs. Once flamingos find a mate, they will build a volcano-shaped mud cone as a...
One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham
Officers say when they arrived on scene, they saw an adult female lying in a parking lot with apparent gun shot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel said 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston died on the scene. BPD says they have one person of interest in custody for questioning, but officers...
Tuscaloosa mayor meets with county commissioners on Saban Center, events center
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox won the city council’s support to build a new event center. Recently, he met with other elected officials to update them on how it could benefit surrounding areas as well. Mayor Maddox met with the Tuscaloosa County Commission to move forward...
Hueytown congregation comes together for prayer and worship after fire destroys church
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) -Two days after a devastating fire ripped through the sanctuary at New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, the congregation came together on August 7 to worship. To them and the pastor, a church is more than just a building. “Our ministry has been building lives, building people...
Scott Thurmond sworn in as Birmingham Chief of Police
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officer Scott Thurmond was sworn in as Birmingham’s Chief of Police on August 5, 2022. Thurmond has been serving as the interim since January. The 23 year veteran said becoming Chief is the highest honor, but it was never a goal of his. “As many...
Right Place, tight time: WFF team helps athlete during TWG
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Being at the right place at the right time perfectly describes where Kirk Smith and Brett Makemson were during the recent World Games competitions at Oak Mountain State Park. Smith and Makemson are Conservation Enforcement Officers (CEOs) with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’...
Combatting the ‘summer slide’ before the first day of school
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students are heading back to school and after two months out of the classroom, some may need a refresher on what they learned last school year. Chilton County students will be back in the classroom on August 10, which gives a few days for families to prepare.
Two stabbed at apartment complex in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex on August 5, 2022. Police say this happened at in the 1400 block of Ninth Street around 7:32 p.m. and that two men were taken to the hospital with stab wounds. Authorities say the two people involved got into an argument.
The Way Station to become Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Way Station will become Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter when it begins accepting clients this fall. Caroline Bundy is the Director of Development at AIDS Alabama. She said the idea for the Way Station came to her in November of 2017 when she noticed a tremendous gap of services for youths experiencing homelessness.
New details involving Michigan man suspected of crimes in 3 states including Ala.
FLOMATON, Ala. (WBRC) - A Michigan man, suspected in crimes in three states including Alabama, is the suspect in the death of a 52-year-old Flomaton man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, on August 3, 2022, Flomaton Police Chief Chance Thompson asked Special Agents with the...
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Forestdale
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the 2400 block of Fremont Avenue. Officers were called to the location around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, August 6. According to JCSO, deputies arrived to the location and found a 29-year-old woman dead in the...
The Vincent community reacts to racist text messages
VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - We spoke to residents in Vincent about the city dissolving its Police department in the wake of allegations the city’s assistant police chief sent racist text messages. Lois Garrett was born and raised in Vincent. When she heard about what was going on, she said...
Non-profit organization looking for volunteers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Grace Klein Community is mostly volunteer based, with only a couple of staff members which is why they are in need of a lot of hands-on deck. They offer food support drive through’s, school supply giveaway, a rescue food service and much more. They are...
