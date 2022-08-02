ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

BGMI parent Krafton was gearing up to invest another $100 million before their game got banned

By Anushka Mohanta
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
TechRadar

Microsoft blasts the very games it wants to buy for billions of dollars

Microsoft has laid into Activision Blizzard's games in a bid to push through its planned acquisition of the mega-publisher. After the tech giant announced its intention to purchase Activision Blizzard earlier this year, competition regulators have begun scrutinizing the buyout. In a recent clearance application (opens in new tab) submitted to the New Zealand Commerce Commission, Microsoft tried to justify the acquisition by deliberately knocking Activision Blizzard's games (thanks, RockPaperShotgun (opens in new tab)).
TheDailyBeast

Twitter Drags Silicon Valley’s Biggest Names Into Elon Musk Court Case

Twitter is taking its court case with Elon Musk to new heights after issuing a subpoena to some of Silicon Valley’s biggest names in what has been described as a “far-reaching” legal request surrounding Musk’s $44 billion deal to acquire the social media company. According to legal documents obtained by The Washington Post, Twitter has asked for information from investors including Chamath Palihapitiya—an early senior executive at Facebook—and David Sacks, the founding COO and product leader of PayPal, among others. It is believed Twitter has gone to great lengths to discover enough information to legally force Musk to go ahead with the deal, which he terminated last month, citing material breach of multiple provisions of the agreement. Joe Lonsdale, an associate of Musk who was also sent a subpoena, tweeted confirmation on Monday but described Twitter’s move as “a giant harassing fishing expedition.” “I have nothing to do with this aside from a few snarky comments,” he wrote.
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC Networks Hits 10.8M Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Drops in Second Quarter

AMC Networks, the cable networks and streaming company that operates the likes of AMC, AMC+, IFC, BBC America, Acorn TV and Shudder, reported a 5 percent drop in U.S. advertising revenue in the second quarter, but said it grew its streaming subscribers in the period to end June with 10.8 million, up from 9.5 million as of the end of March and ahead of its forecast. Earlier in the year, it had projected it would add 400,000-500,000 streaming subscribers during the second quarter. Early on Friday, the company said the better-than-expected growth was “driven by the AMC+ premium streaming bundle launch in Spain and...
Motley Fool

1 Reason Meta's Big Metaverse Bet Could Flop

The social media giant is burning more than $10 billion a year on the metaverse. Demand for VR headsets has been underwhelming thus far. The technology is still at an early stage, and it's unclear if it will reach mass adoption. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
TechCrunch

Mobile users are now spending 4-5 hours per day in apps

While the daily time spent in apps varies by country, there are now 13 markets where users are spending more than four hours per day using apps. These include Indonesia, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Russia, Turkey, the U.S. and the U.K. And, in three of those markets — Indonesia, Singapore and Brazil — mobile users are spending more than five hours per day in apps.
electrek.co

Elon Musk teases new Tesla factory in Canada

Elon Musk has teased the announcement of a new Tesla factory location by the end of this year. The CEO hinted strongly that it could be in Canada. Over the last year, Musk has been talking about Tesla announcing a location for a new gigafactory. At Tesla’s annual shareholder’s meeting...
The Associated Press

China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday said it is canceling or suspending dialogue with the United States on a range of issues from climate change to military relations and anti-drug efforts in retaliation for a visit this week to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The measures, which come amid cratering relations between Beijing and Washington, are the latest in a promised series of steps intended to punish the U.S. for allowing the visit to the island it claims as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary. China on Thursday launched threatening military exercises in six zones just off Taiwan’s coasts that it says will run through Sunday. Missiles have also been fired over Taiwan, defense officials told state media. China opposes the self-governing island having its own contacts with foreign governments, but its response to the Pelosi visit has been unusually vociferous. The Foreign Ministry said dialogue between U.S. and Chinese regional commanders and defense department heads would be canceled, along with talks on military maritime safety.
