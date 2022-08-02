BGMI parent Krafton was gearing up to invest another $100 million before their game got banned

Read on firstsportz.com
Related
Microsoft blasts the very games it wants to buy for billions of dollars
Microsoft has laid into Activision Blizzard's games in a bid to push through its planned acquisition of the mega-publisher. After the tech giant announced its intention to purchase Activision Blizzard earlier this year, competition regulators have begun scrutinizing the buyout. In a recent clearance application (opens in new tab) submitted to the New Zealand Commerce Commission, Microsoft tried to justify the acquisition by deliberately knocking Activision Blizzard's games (thanks, RockPaperShotgun (opens in new tab)).
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Phone Arena
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
A horribly widespread new mobile security threat has been discovered and made public, and as much as Google might generally insist that it's doing its best to keep your money and data protected, that's definitely not what happened in this particular case. Dubbed "Autolycos" by the cybersecurity expert who made...
Elon Musk wants to terminate his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. Here's how the billionaire went from getting bullied as a child to becoming one of the most successful and controversial men in tech.
Over the last five decades, Musk has launched multiple companies, become a tabloid figure, and taken the crown as the world's richest person.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk's Starlink Pricing Reportedly Slashed By 50% In France — But There's A Catch
SpaceX’s Starlink high-speed satellite internet connection is now available at a bargain, Tesla North reported, citing emails from the company sent to users shared on a Reddit thread. Starlink’s monthly use fee is reduced from EUR 99 ($100.64) to EUR 50, the report said. This huge reduction, however, comes...
Twitter Drags Silicon Valley’s Biggest Names Into Elon Musk Court Case
Twitter is taking its court case with Elon Musk to new heights after issuing a subpoena to some of Silicon Valley’s biggest names in what has been described as a “far-reaching” legal request surrounding Musk’s $44 billion deal to acquire the social media company. According to legal documents obtained by The Washington Post, Twitter has asked for information from investors including Chamath Palihapitiya—an early senior executive at Facebook—and David Sacks, the founding COO and product leader of PayPal, among others. It is believed Twitter has gone to great lengths to discover enough information to legally force Musk to go ahead with the deal, which he terminated last month, citing material breach of multiple provisions of the agreement. Joe Lonsdale, an associate of Musk who was also sent a subpoena, tweeted confirmation on Monday but described Twitter’s move as “a giant harassing fishing expedition.” “I have nothing to do with this aside from a few snarky comments,” he wrote.
Facebook parent Meta is looking to potentially tap the bond market for the first time ever
Meta is asking banks to explore its options for a bond sale, Bloomberg first reported. The firms include Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Barclay's. Meta had previously avoided tapping the bond market. Meta is reportedly exploring options for its first ever bond sale, tapping large Wall Street...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Sheryl Sandberg is out at Meta, and Zuckerberg’s not looking for a new COO
The SEC leapt in this week, charging 11 people associated with Forsage, which the government watchdog says was running a pyramid scheme. I’m not one to embrace drama, but I also can’t wait for some of these stories to show up as Netflix documentary series. This particular case seems like a bit of a dumpster fyre. — Haje.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AMC Networks Hits 10.8M Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Drops in Second Quarter
AMC Networks, the cable networks and streaming company that operates the likes of AMC, AMC+, IFC, BBC America, Acorn TV and Shudder, reported a 5 percent drop in U.S. advertising revenue in the second quarter, but said it grew its streaming subscribers in the period to end June with 10.8 million, up from 9.5 million as of the end of March and ahead of its forecast. Earlier in the year, it had projected it would add 400,000-500,000 streaming subscribers during the second quarter. Early on Friday, the company said the better-than-expected growth was “driven by the AMC+ premium streaming bundle launch in Spain and...
Uber is sending befuddled passengers step-by-step instructions for opening the doors on a Tesla
Tesla doors are unlike any others on the market and have been known to cause confusion or at times frustration for drivers and passengers.
Apple asks suppliers to follow China customs rules - Nikkei
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has asked suppliers to ensure that shipments from Taiwan to China comply with the latter's customs regulations to avoid them from being held for scrutiny, according to a Nikkei report on Friday.
Pot producer Canopy Growth posts large loss on impairment charge
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canada's Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), reported a quarterly loss on Friday, as the cannabis producer incurred an impairment charge of C$1.72 billion ($1.33 billion) related to its operations.
Motley Fool
1 Reason Meta's Big Metaverse Bet Could Flop
The social media giant is burning more than $10 billion a year on the metaverse. Demand for VR headsets has been underwhelming thus far. The technology is still at an early stage, and it's unclear if it will reach mass adoption. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
TechCrunch
Mobile users are now spending 4-5 hours per day in apps
While the daily time spent in apps varies by country, there are now 13 markets where users are spending more than four hours per day using apps. These include Indonesia, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Russia, Turkey, the U.S. and the U.K. And, in three of those markets — Indonesia, Singapore and Brazil — mobile users are spending more than five hours per day in apps.
China halts cooperation with US over climate and military issues after sending missiles over Taiwan island – live
Beijing says it will withdraw cooperation on range of issues in retaliation for visit of US House speaker Nancy Pelosi
TikTok Pilot Tests Mobile Games with Marquee Developers
Social media giant TikTok has begun pilot testing games for its app with the help of some of the most innovative developers in mobile gaming. Mobile games offer an additional revenue stream for TikTok through advertising. TikTok has more than 1 billion monthly active users, making it one of the most popular apps in the world.
The man who became the richest person in the world for 2 minutes
Chris Reynolds was a 56-year-old American man living in Pennsylvania. In 2013, he received an email statement from Paypal that shocked him. To his disbelief, he saw that his bank balance had been credited with $92 quadrillion.
Dozens of fake news websites and social media accounts pushed pro-China talking points
A Chinese marketing firm hosted a ring of at least 72 fake news sites in 11 languages with corresponding fake social media personas that pushed Chinese government talking points, according to research published Thursday. NBC News has viewed the English-language sites, which obscure their ownership and authors. Their articles frequently...
electrek.co
Elon Musk teases new Tesla factory in Canada
Elon Musk has teased the announcement of a new Tesla factory location by the end of this year. The CEO hinted strongly that it could be in Canada. Over the last year, Musk has been talking about Tesla announcing a location for a new gigafactory. At Tesla’s annual shareholder’s meeting...
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday said it is canceling or suspending dialogue with the United States on a range of issues from climate change to military relations and anti-drug efforts in retaliation for a visit this week to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The measures, which come amid cratering relations between Beijing and Washington, are the latest in a promised series of steps intended to punish the U.S. for allowing the visit to the island it claims as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary. China on Thursday launched threatening military exercises in six zones just off Taiwan’s coasts that it says will run through Sunday. Missiles have also been fired over Taiwan, defense officials told state media. China opposes the self-governing island having its own contacts with foreign governments, but its response to the Pelosi visit has been unusually vociferous. The Foreign Ministry said dialogue between U.S. and Chinese regional commanders and defense department heads would be canceled, along with talks on military maritime safety.
Comments / 0