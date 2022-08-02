How to complete the 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 (2nd August)?

Tottenham have been trying to get rid of Japhet Tanganga all summer with the defender heavily linked with a move to AC Milan. It was reported earlier this week that the player has reached an agreement with AC Milan ,but Spurs’ demands were becoming an obstacle. However, according to Il Tempo (page 16, July 31, 2022), AS Roma are reportedly eying to hijack the AC Milan deal for Tanganga. And now, Milan News has reported that ‘in the last few hours’ Mourinho’s Roma has approached Spurs for the Englishman.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO