“Holy sh*t” Josh Hader acquired by San Diego Padres, sending shockwaves through MLB twitter

Read on firstsportz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nationals acquire Luke Voit to complete Soto-Bell trade with Padres
The Nationals are receiving first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit from the Padres to complete the trade for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, a deal that was rendered incomplete after Eric Hosmer rejected a trade to the Nats.
Fernando Tatis, AJ Preller & Bob Melvin discuss Juan Soto trade
After the Padres 13-5 win over the Rockies in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader, Fernando Tatis Jr., AJ Preller and Bob Melvin discussed the team’s acquisition of superstar Juan Soto:
Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer in trade with Padres
Boston sends Jay Groome to San Diego in exchange for Hosmer, two minor leaguers, and cash considerations. The Red Sox acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer from the Padres in a four-player trade on Tuesday. Boston sent 23-year-old pitching prospect Jay Groome to San Diego, receiving Hosmer, minor leaguers Max Ferguson...
TMZ.com
San Diego Padres Trading For MLB Superstar Juan Soto
11:41 AM PT -- After rejecting the trade, Hosmer has now reportedly been sent to the Boston Red Sox instead. A Nats-Padres deal for Soto, however, is still expected to be completed nonetheless. 10:44 AM PT -- Hosmer will not be going to D.C. as part of the trade --...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Jake Cronenworth sitting Thursday for San Diego
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freehand and the Colorado Rockies. The Padres appear to be giving Cronenworth a breather after five straight starts. Brandon Drury will take over on second base while Wil Myers replaces Cronenworth in the lineup to return to first base and bat sixth. Josh Bell will be the designated hitter.r.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB trade deadline: Rumors, live updates as Padres land Juan Soto in enormous deal
Major League Baseball's trade deadline day is here. The deadline is set for 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and after that point, teams will no longer be able to make deals to bolster their rosters ahead of the stretch run. The biggest name is already on the move: Juan Soto is heading to the Padres in a multi-player blockbuster. Josh Bell is heading to San Diego as well.
MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Padres prediction, odds, pick – 8/3/2022
MLB odds series for our Rockies Padres prediction and pick. Well, well, well. How quickly everything can change in baseball and sports. Juan Soto and Josh Bell have had their introductory press conferences as members of the San Diego Padres. They will be playing in this game as the Padres begin their attempt to win the first World Series in franchise history. The Padres and general manager A.J. Preller pulled off an amazing trade deadline flurry of deals. They got Josh Hader and Brandon Drury in separate smaller deals, and they still had more than enough resources to complete a mega-deal with the Washington Nationals for Soto, a generational talent, plus a very good accompanying player (Bell) who is also young and talented. Many baseball experts would tell you that the Padres now have the best roster in the National League. They won’t catch the Dodgers, but they could beat them in a short playoff series. The hype is only beginning in San Diego, where October expectations have skyrocketed.
Yardbarker
Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target Brandon Drury
Once again, the Padres went out and picked up another rumored Dodgers trade target and they did it just before the deadline. On Sunday afternoon, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported that LA, along with the Mariners and the Braves, were among the teams that were interested in a possible Brandon Drury trade.
Comments / 0