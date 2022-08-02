“Holy sh*t” Josh Hader acquired by San Diego Padres, sending shockwaves through MLB twitter

MLB odds series for our Rockies Padres prediction and pick. Well, well, well. How quickly everything can change in baseball and sports. Juan Soto and Josh Bell have had their introductory press conferences as members of the San Diego Padres. They will be playing in this game as the Padres begin their attempt to win the first World Series in franchise history. The Padres and general manager A.J. Preller pulled off an amazing trade deadline flurry of deals. They got Josh Hader and Brandon Drury in separate smaller deals, and they still had more than enough resources to complete a mega-deal with the Washington Nationals for Soto, a generational talent, plus a very good accompanying player (Bell) who is also young and talented. Many baseball experts would tell you that the Padres now have the best roster in the National League. They won’t catch the Dodgers, but they could beat them in a short playoff series. The hype is only beginning in San Diego, where October expectations have skyrocketed.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO