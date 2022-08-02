‘Disappointed’: Cleveland rape crisis center unsatisfied with Sue. L. Robinson’s ruling on Deshaun Watson

Read on firstsportz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Complex
Woman in Deshaun Watson Case Allegedly ‘Switched Her Account and Tone’ Following Accusations Surfacing
Despite recently settling all but four of the civil lawsuits filed against him, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to make headlines after he was accused of sexual assault by nearly two dozen women. NFL insider Josina Anderson took to Twitter on Thursday to shed light on a Watson accuser...
NFL・
Deshaun Watson Will Sue NFL if This Happens
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could soon have a lawsuit against the NFL, depending on the next move the NFL makes.
The NFL wasn’t satisfied with Deshaun Watson’s suspension, so they did this
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was told on Aug. 1 that he will serve a six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual misconduct. The NFL and NFLPA had three days to appeal disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson’s decision, but the NFLPA said...
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National Organization of Women: 'NFL must stop enabling predators like Deshaun Watson'
On Monday afternoon, the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center released a statement condemning the ruling from NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. The National Organization of Women (NOW) has also lashed...
Deadline Nears for Potential Appeal of Deshaun Watson’s Suspension
The NFL has until Thursday morning to decide whether to challenge Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. Roughly 24 hours before the deadline, sources told Front Office Sports that no decision has been made by the NFL on whether to challenge disciplinary officer and former federal judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision announced on Monday.
Adam Schefter put on blast by attorney Tony Buzbee over Deshaun Watson tweet
The Deshaun Watson saga just continues to drive the conversation during the NFL offseason. On Thursday, Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the defendants in the civil cases against Watson, threw ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter under the bus. He reminded everyone of the insensitive and asinine tweet from March after news surfaced that Watson would […] The post Adam Schefter put on blast by attorney Tony Buzbee over Deshaun Watson tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
A cornerstone of Patriots' dynasty, Richard Seymour gets his Hall of Fame due | Opinion
Richard Seymour doesn't get anywhere near the same billing that Tom Brady does, but the defensive lineman was a vital part of the Patriots' dynasty.
Comments / 0