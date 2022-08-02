Read on www.marconews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
Naples Real Estate Market Shows Some Signs of Cooling OffPSki17Naples, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: ‘Art’ at Joan Jenks, more
The Goodland Civic Association is readying for two shows that have enjoyed great success over the years: 13th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar and 11th Annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival. All shows will require mail-in applications. The 13th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13, this pre-holiday celebration is held at picturesque MarGood Harbor Park; the Bazaar will feature arts, crafts and other unique market items, holiday music, a bake sale and other delicious food. Fees for 10' x 10' booth are $90 for GCA members, and $110 for non-members. The deadline to apply is Oct. 29. The 11th annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival, Saturday & Sunday, March 11-12, is a juried event also held at waterfront MarGood Harbor Park showcasing fine arts and hand crafts, live music organized by JRobert of Mangrove Music Studio, and a variety of food vendors. Artists will be juried by a selection committee of five professional artists. Fee for a 10’x10’ booth, which include a non-refundable $20 application fee, is $160. The deadline to apply is Dec. 18. There will be a limited number of single-day booths available for both events at reduced rates on a first come, first served basis, for both shows. For details & applications contact Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.
Florida Weekly
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen coming to North Naples
Q: I heard Cheddar’s would be coming to Naples. Do you happen to know where it will be located? Thank you. Q: Just back in town and see a perimeter fence around the former Sweet Tomato (next to P.F. Changs on Tamiami). Any idea what’s happening there? Thanks.
Marconews.com
‘Watts for Dinner’: East Naples food truck serves up pupusas and more!
Just inside the East Naples shopping complex that houses Flash, a gas station and car wash, as well as Empire Bagel Factory, you’ll find an unassuming food truck parked in the corner with the word “Pupusas” written on it. It, not coincidentally, belongs to the Pupusas Salvadorenas Corp. and it holds delicious food and treats inside.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Readers Theatre, free zoo day, more
1. Sunday: Readers Theatre coming to Arts Center Theatre. The Arts Center Theatre is kicking off the Readers Theatre program on Sunday, Aug. 7, launching the inaugural season for the new theatre venture at Marco Town Center, a new branch of the Marco Island Center for the Arts. Readers Theatre,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
Fish-Tale Marina, 7325 Estero Blvd. (behind Santini Plaza), Fort Myers Beach; 239-747- 6500 or www.thefishtalemarina.com. Here’s a spot away from the hubbub of the beach and the pier and the traffic on Estero Island. You can arrive by boat at the marina or, like most of us, arrive by car, and enjoy the fruits of the sea. Cool off with fresh shrimp ceviche or a plate of oysters, then tuck into grouper or a sandwich — barbecued pork turns up in a of dishes.
restaurantclicks.com
Our Review of The Veranda in Fort Myers
Growing up in a tourism hotspot like Fort Myers, Florida means you get used to seeing restaurants come and go. As rewarding and profitable as business can be during the season, not all restaurants have what it takes to make it through year-round in our little slice of paradise, regardless of how amazing their food might be.
Florida Weekly
Naples Chamber finds a new home
The Greater Naples Chamber had reason to celebrate July 21 and as it cut the ribbon inaugurating its new location at 2150 Goodlette-Frank Rd. N., Naples. Chamber CEO/President Michael Dalby welcomed attendees that included representatives from a wide variety of local businesses. The ribbon was cut by Julie Schmelzle, Chair of Greater Naples Chamber Board of Directors, and the entire Chamber team.
Marconews.com
Economist: 'It's a mess,' but no recession in sight for Southwest Florida
With mixed signals, the local economy looks like "murky water." That's how economist Amir Ferreira Neto sees it anyway. He used the analogy in a talk this week about the state of the local economy, sponsored by the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce. The casual, conversational event, held Wednesday afternoon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Cak’d, satisfying a sweet tooth with vegan recipes
In this Gulfshore Business report, a new restaurant in Naples is catering to people’s sweet tooth. Cak’d is not an ordinary kind of cookie dough, it’s vegan, which means no dairy products are used. But, the owner, Maria Trupiano, could have fooled David Dorsey. “We have a...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers church to give away school supplies, bikes, more on Saturday
Mount Hermon Church plans to help parents with expensive back-to-school shopping by handing out backpacks and giving away bikes, gift cards and groceries at its Community Fun Day on Saturday. The annual event, being held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2856 Douglas St., is for parents and students...
floridapolitics.com
Judge clears way for a new hospice in Southwest Florida
Hope Hospice and Community Services tried to stop VITAS Healthcare Corporation from opening a hospice program. Residents in Glades, Hendry and Lee counties will have more than one hospice provider to choose from thanks to a new court ruling. A state administrative judge issued a pair of rulings this week...
3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida
There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL residents asked to stay inside due to green algae stench
Residents asked to stay inside because of a smell so bad from green algae blooming in a Southwest Florida canal. The bloom happened in the Rubican Canal in Cape Coral with the smell permeating the area. The smell is so strong and dense that the only way to escape it is by getting inside.
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this month
A major discount grocery store chain will open another new location in Florida this month. The company has been expanding rapidly in recent years, and this latest venture is expected to bring jobs and additional competition to the state's supermarket industry.
happeningsmagazine.net
Free concert series at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater
The Fixx, Pablo Cruise, Lorrie Morgan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. Located adjacent to Luminary Hotel & Co. in downtown Fort Myers, the new riverfront Caloosa Sound Amphitheater has announced Rockin’ on the River, a free concert series that kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 13, with a performance by classic alternative rockers The Fixx.
Marconews.com
Letters to the Editor, Aug. 5
Dear Marco registered voters: Please take a moment and think about why you moved to Marco Island, and we became our own city. You moved here, bought here for the great community that is Marco Island. For safety, peace, quiet, schools, beaches, solitude, great friends and neighbors and neighborhoods, churches, synagogues, retirement and community involvement.
coastalbreezenews.com
Marco Island Yacht Club Appoints New General Manager
The Marco Island Yacht Club (MIYC) announced it has appointed Carrie Brooks as General Manager effective August 1. Ms. Brooks had been serving as Interim General Manager as well as Food and Beverage Director at MIYC since March. “During our extensive search, we interviewed some excellent external candidates in addition...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers land sells for $30.8M
In this Gulfshore Business report, new developments continue to go up across Southwest Florida, thanks, in part, to some big real estate deals. Just east of I-75 and north of State Road 82 in Fort Myers 64 acres were sold for $30,800,000. Varden Capital Properties, based in Atlanta, bought the...
Ring video shows Florida woman’s close encounter with bear outside her home
A Ring video doorbell caught one Florida woman's close encounter with a black bear outside her home in Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral to further develop area along Burnt Store Road
Cape Coral has plans to further develop the area along Burnt Store Road, bringing more businesses, warehouses and homes. The city wants to support the growing population by adding retail stores and offices, as well as more multi- and single-family residential units. The project goes back to 2015, when the Lee County Department of Transportation began widening Burnt Store Road.
Comments / 0