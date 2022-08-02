Former Gamecock's foundation gets major boost from March of Dimes

COLUMBIA — There’s always optimism, but the type being displayed right now hasn’t been seen at South Carolina in several years. Coming into last year, with so much unknown including a new head coach, there was hope and cautious good feeling, mostly created by the fact that at least the Will Muschamp Era was in the rear-view mirror. Shane Beamer talked a great game, but most knew the Gamecocks simply didn’t have the horses to have a strong 2021 season.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO