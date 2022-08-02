Former Gamecock's foundation gets major boost from March of Dimes

Read on www.postandcourier.com
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
College Football World Reacts To The Costco Photo
SEC fans are so passionate about college football that one school is selling tickets at a local Costco. And no, we're not kidding. On Wednesday night, Scott Eisberg of WCIV posted a photo from a Costco in Charleston, South Carolina on his Twitter account. The picture that Eisberg shared immediately...
Babalade announces new decision date, time
On Wednesday morning, four-star Oluwatosin Babalade posted a new decision date and time. Friday, Aug. 5 at 2 o’clock - that is now the commitment release time for Babalade, who was originally scheduled to make the call on Sunday. His first decision date was postponed late last week. Then...
The Post and Courier
Attention Costco shoppers: Gamecock football tickets for sale on aisle 4
COLUMBIA — It’s not just about selling tickets. South Carolina fans know where to get their football tickets. It’s how to draw potential new patrons, USC or just plain football fans, and this was a natural. South Carolina consumers of big-box retailer Costco were able to find...
WLTX.com
Two years on the job and one season in the books, Chennis Berry continues to put his mark on Benedict football
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Benedict College is getting more respect around the SIAC as the preseason poll has the Tigers finishing second in the Eastern Division. Last season, the Tigers finished 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the leaague which put them fifth in the final division standings. For head coach...
The Post and Courier
As Gamecocks begin football practice, 7 questions facing Shane Beamer
COLUMBIA — There’s always optimism, but the type being displayed right now hasn’t been seen at South Carolina in several years. Coming into last year, with so much unknown including a new head coach, there was hope and cautious good feeling, mostly created by the fact that at least the Will Muschamp Era was in the rear-view mirror. Shane Beamer talked a great game, but most knew the Gamecocks simply didn’t have the horses to have a strong 2021 season.
WLTX.com
Two Midlands high school volleyball stars earned Gold medals this summer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two high school volleyball stars in the Midlands can now call themselves gold medalists. In the 2022 Cazova Volleyball Championships, Cardinal Newman volleyball player Anna Gillens and Blythewood High School volleyball player Jala Dixon each won two gold medals, as members of the US Virgin Island under 21 Junior team and the under 19 youth team.
The Post and Courier
No more Sir Big Spur? Controversy over Gamecocks' live mascot ruffles feathers
COLUMBIA — You’ve seen him, petted him, perhaps held him. Ever since Mary Snelling got the idea to start bringing a live rooster to University of South Carolina athletic events, Sir Big Spur has been a sideline staple and a photo favorite. He’ll still be there for this...
WLTX.com
Wallace named girls head basketball coach at Gray Collegiate Academy
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Basketball has been a part of Brandon Wallace's life from the get-go, His dad was a longtime coach in Augusta, putting in more thn 30 years in the business/. Brandon won a state championship at Silver Bluff and was named the 2003 Gatorade Player of...
The Post and Courier
South Carolina State Fair is now hiring temporary positions
Positions available during 12-day event taking place Oct. 12-23 Columbia, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, is now accepting temporary employment applications for this year’s 12-day fair, which takes place October 12 to October 23, at the S.C. State Fairgrounds. Those wishing to apply can view available positions and apply at scstatefair.org/employment.
Hooooo! Hacksaw Jim Duggan rings bell signaling the end of cancer treatment
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hacksaw Jim Duggan rang many opponents’ bells with his 2-by-4 during his professional wrestling career. On Tuesday, the WWE Hall of Famer rang a different kind of bell -- one that has much more meaning. Duggan, 68, celebrated the completion of his 39th and final...
Sumter High School alum receives first ever Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter High School alumna and recent college graduate is the first ever recipient of the Sumter High School Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship. Her name is Tatianna Davis. "I figured that if I can get through 10 surgeries or 100+ broken bones, I can get...
The Post and Courier
Kim Rayfield to head community relations at Benton House of Aiken
Kim Rayfield recently became the community relations director at Benton House of Aiken, a senior living community specializing in assisted living and memory care. Rayfield is a graduate of Appalachian State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in human nutrition. She and her husband, Darran, have been married...
Aiken Standard
Aiken County teams prepare for start of high school football
Lightning, heat and humidity have not been kind to local football programs in the past few days, with Aiken County's high schools looking to prepare for head-to-head action. Area teams are getting ready to take part in the pigskin pageantry on Friday evenings in the fall. One of the newest...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College Opens Colorful 11th Season
Irmo, SC - The most colorful seats in town are turning purple, then red-white-and-blue, for Harbison Theatre’s 11th season. Notable performances include the Purple xPeRIeNCE Tribute Show and country music superstar Craig Morgan. Other favorite national and local musicians, dancers, comedians and thespians round out the 2022-2023 season. Harbison...
live5news.com
SC State mourns loss of recent graduate killed in Walterboro shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A college in Orangeburg is morning the loss of a recent graduate who died in a Saturday shooting in Walterboro. South Carolina State University says they offer the family of Dexter Lynah, Jr. its deepest condolences. Lynah, Jr., 23, of Walterboro, was identified as the victim...
Free master gardening workshop in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three community organizations are trying to teach art to residents through a free gardening class. Topiary expert Mike Gibson is working with Columbia Parks & Recreation and the Ernest A. Finney, Jr. Cultural Arts Center to host the four-week master class. "I think a common misconception...
crbjbizwire.com
Dominion Energy’s Commitment to Diversity, Sustainability Connects With New Generation of Interns in South Carolina
CAYCE, S.C. – As Dominion Energy transforms into the leading clean energy company in the nation, a new generation of interns is attracted to the company’s increasingly diverse workforce, culture of excellence and commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. Madison Locklear, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering at...
WIS-TV
South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
'The invisible population': Organizations helping Midlands children facing homelessness, neglect
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Living in a car, couch hopping, and sleeping at hotels. Homeless No More CEO Lila Anna Sauls said these situations are a reality for many children in the midlands. She calls them the invisible population. "When the community talks about homelessness, it's primarily men and women....
coladaily.com
The Flying Biscuit Café holds grand opening in Five Points
Foodies across the Midlands can now head down to Five Points for biscuits with apple butter as The Flying Biscuit Café officially held its grand opening Monday morning. Leaders from the Five Points Association hosted the grand opening with assistance from the City of Columbia’s Economic Development Office and Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann made welcoming remarks during the ceremony.
