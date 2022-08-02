Read on www.marconews.com
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
Naples Real Estate Market Shows Some Signs of Cooling OffPSki17Naples, FL
Florida's Skunk Ape and Gatorman: Mythical Creatures Allegedly Found in the EvergladesL. CaneFlorida State
Marconews.com
Economist: 'It's a mess,' but no recession in sight for Southwest Florida
With mixed signals, the local economy looks like "murky water." That's how economist Amir Ferreira Neto sees it anyway. He used the analogy in a talk this week about the state of the local economy, sponsored by the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce. The casual, conversational event, held Wednesday afternoon...
floridapolitics.com
Judge clears way for a new hospice in Southwest Florida
Hope Hospice and Community Services tried to stop VITAS Healthcare Corporation from opening a hospice program. Residents in Glades, Hendry and Lee counties will have more than one hospice provider to choose from thanks to a new court ruling. A state administrative judge issued a pair of rulings this week...
Florida Weekly
Naples Chamber finds a new home
The Greater Naples Chamber had reason to celebrate July 21 and as it cut the ribbon inaugurating its new location at 2150 Goodlette-Frank Rd. N., Naples. Chamber CEO/President Michael Dalby welcomed attendees that included representatives from a wide variety of local businesses. The ribbon was cut by Julie Schmelzle, Chair of Greater Naples Chamber Board of Directors, and the entire Chamber team.
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: ‘Art’ at Joan Jenks, more
The Goodland Civic Association is readying for two shows that have enjoyed great success over the years: 13th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar and 11th Annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival. All shows will require mail-in applications. The 13th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13, this pre-holiday celebration is held at picturesque MarGood Harbor Park; the Bazaar will feature arts, crafts and other unique market items, holiday music, a bake sale and other delicious food. Fees for 10' x 10' booth are $90 for GCA members, and $110 for non-members. The deadline to apply is Oct. 29. The 11th annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival, Saturday & Sunday, March 11-12, is a juried event also held at waterfront MarGood Harbor Park showcasing fine arts and hand crafts, live music organized by JRobert of Mangrove Music Studio, and a variety of food vendors. Artists will be juried by a selection committee of five professional artists. Fee for a 10’x10’ booth, which include a non-refundable $20 application fee, is $160. The deadline to apply is Dec. 18. There will be a limited number of single-day booths available for both events at reduced rates on a first come, first served basis, for both shows. For details & applications contact Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Metropolitan Naples continues luxury apartment plans in Bayshore district
More luxury apartments soon could make their way to Collier County in what is known as the mini-triangle of the Bayshore Gateway Community Redevelopment Area, or CRA, on the corner of Davis Boulevard and Tamiami Trial East. The county’s Planning Commission voted 6-0 in favor of a request by Metropolitan...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Residential units planned at Hammock Cove in East Naples
An Iowa-based developer plans to build luxury residential units on the last open lot in the second phase of the Shops at Hammock Cove on U.S. 41 East in East Naples. Caliber Florida, a subsidiary of Caliber Iowa, plans a building with about 60 dwelling units on 4.34 acres of vacant commercial property at 4936 Tamiami Trail E., which is east of Thomasson Drive. This project would be the first for Caliber Florida, initiated this spring when Caliber Iowa bought the Hammock Cove property, which is part of the Sabal Bay master planned unit development. Caliber purchased the acreage for $2,205,000 in March, Collier County property records show. The parcel is next to Foxboro Sports Tavern and behind Culver’s fast-casual restaurant.
floridainsider.com
Here’s why this coastal Florida city is one of the best places in the United States to relocate
Naples, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Andriy Blokhin. Naples has long been a favorite destination for tourists and second-home purchasers looking for a lively, amiable setting to unwind in the Sunshine State. This Gulf of Mexico city is well-known for its heavenly white-sand beaches and top-notch golf courses, but it is also quickly becoming one of the most opulent places to live and invest. The Blue Zones Project, which aims to make communities across the nation healthier and happier, has included the city as a participant since 2015. With an increase of 6.7 percent since the project began, East Naples has experienced the most improvement in Southwest Florida since that time.
businessobserverfl.com
Nearly 1 million square feet in industrial space coming to Southwest Florida next year
If you track industrial parks in and around Fort Myers, Aug. 4 was a big day for you. That's the day two announcements dropped saying nearly 1 million square feet of industrial space is coming to Southwest Florida. This includes a 500,000-square-foot industrial park in Fort Myers and a $50...
Bay News 9
FDOT puts brakes on Suncoast Parkway northern expansion
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation appears to be abandoning plans for an expansion of some northern Florida toll roads. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, State Rep. Ralph Massullo said FDOT is ending plans the four corridors it was considering for a northern turnpike extension and is looking at different options.
coastalbreezenews.com
Marco Island Yacht Club Appoints New General Manager
The Marco Island Yacht Club (MIYC) announced it has appointed Carrie Brooks as General Manager effective August 1. Ms. Brooks had been serving as Interim General Manager as well as Food and Beverage Director at MIYC since March. “During our extensive search, we interviewed some excellent external candidates in addition...
coastalbreezenews.com
Comeback Story for Chief Frazzano
Fifty pickleball zealots braved 90-degree temperatures Saturday at the YMCA and champions were crowned in 10 different divisions in the South Florida King/Queen of the Court tournament. But a compelling subplot flew under the radar as City of Marco Island Police Chief Tracy Frazzano, a breast cancer survivor, was competing for a bronze medal with one of her officers, Ryan Montgomery.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Metropolitan Naples developers seek zoning changes
Developers of the mini-triangle parcel on the southeast corner of Davis Boulevard and U.S. 41 seek approval of the Collier County Planning Commission for a zoning decrease in commercial uses and an increase in condominium units. Bayshore Gateway Triangle Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) purchased the 5.3-acre piece of land in...
Cape Coral adds new irrigation system to boost water levels
The city's two new tanks are designed to collect rainwater, with the goal of increasing how much water the city can store.
3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida
There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
restaurantclicks.com
Our Review of The Veranda in Fort Myers
Growing up in a tourism hotspot like Fort Myers, Florida means you get used to seeing restaurants come and go. As rewarding and profitable as business can be during the season, not all restaurants have what it takes to make it through year-round in our little slice of paradise, regardless of how amazing their food might be.
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
Fish-Tale Marina, 7325 Estero Blvd. (behind Santini Plaza), Fort Myers Beach; 239-747- 6500 or www.thefishtalemarina.com. Here’s a spot away from the hubbub of the beach and the pier and the traffic on Estero Island. You can arrive by boat at the marina or, like most of us, arrive by car, and enjoy the fruits of the sea. Cool off with fresh shrimp ceviche or a plate of oysters, then tuck into grouper or a sandwich — barbecued pork turns up in a of dishes.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Readers Theatre, free zoo day, more
1. Sunday: Readers Theatre coming to Arts Center Theatre. The Arts Center Theatre is kicking off the Readers Theatre program on Sunday, Aug. 7, launching the inaugural season for the new theatre venture at Marco Town Center, a new branch of the Marco Island Center for the Arts. Readers Theatre,...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers land sells for $30.8M
In this Gulfshore Business report, new developments continue to go up across Southwest Florida, thanks, in part, to some big real estate deals. Just east of I-75 and north of State Road 82 in Fort Myers 64 acres were sold for $30,800,000. Varden Capital Properties, based in Atlanta, bought the...
Commissioners approve new design changes for Sanibel Causeway project
County Commissioners approved $243,861 for changes to the Sanibel Causeway Shoreline Stabilization project, including the planned bike paths that are meant to connect Islands A and B.
WINKNEWS.com
Man wanted after theft of mangoes from private property in Fort Myers
Southwest Florida Crime Stopper is looking for a man who was caught on video stealing mangoes from a tree on July 23. The man went onto private property and stole mangoes off of a tree. The property is located on Cypress Lake Drive in Fort Myers. If you have any...
