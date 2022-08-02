Study says Texas is the 8th worst state for healthcare in 2022

DALLAS (KDAF) — The COVID-19 pandemic has put a new focus on the priority of healthcare. With new variants still infecting people across the nation, it is imperative that everyone has access to affordable and quality healthcare.

WalletHub has released a new study determining which states are the best and worst for health care in the nation. They compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. across various metrics measuring accessibility to healthcare.

How did Texas stack up? Not good. According to the survey, the Lone Star State ranked as the 8th worst state in the nation for healthcare, citing that Texas has the largest percentage of uninsured children and adults in the country.

Here’s how Texas ranked in key metrics (with 1 being the best and 51 being the worst):

18 th – Avg. Monthly Insurance Premium

– Avg. Monthly Insurance Premium 24 th – Hospital Beds per Capita

– Hospital Beds per Capita 45 th – Physicians per Capita

– Physicians per Capita 28 th – Dentists per Capita

– Dentists per Capita 51 st – % of Insured Adults

– % of Insured Adults 51 st – % of Insured Children

– % of Insured Children 32 nd – % of At-Risk Adults with No Routine Doctor Visit in Past Two Years

– % of At-Risk Adults with No Routine Doctor Visit in Past Two Years 50 th – % of Adults with No Dental Visit in Past Year

– % of Adults with No Dental Visit in Past Year 28 th – % of Residents Age 12+ Who Are Fully Vaccinated

Here were the top 10 states in the nation for healthcare:

Rhode Island Massachusetts Hawaii Minnesota Maryland Vermont Colorado Connecticut Maine Iowa

For the full report, visit WalletHub .

