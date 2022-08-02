ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Study says Texas is the 8th worst state for healthcare in 2022

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R6Q3O_0h1b8HnD00

DALLAS (KDAF) — The COVID-19 pandemic has put a new focus on the priority of healthcare. With new variants still infecting people across the nation, it is imperative that everyone has access to affordable and quality healthcare.

WalletHub has released a new study determining which states are the best and worst for health care in the nation. They compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. across various metrics measuring accessibility to healthcare.

How did Texas stack up? Not good. According to the survey, the Lone Star State ranked as the 8th worst state in the nation for healthcare, citing that Texas has the largest percentage of uninsured children and adults in the country.

Here’s how Texas ranked in key metrics (with 1 being the best and 51 being the worst):

  • 18 th – Avg. Monthly Insurance Premium
  • 24 th – Hospital Beds per Capita
  • 45 th – Physicians per Capita
  • 28 th – Dentists per Capita
  • 51 st – % of Insured Adults
  • 51 st – % of Insured Children
  • 32 nd – % of At-Risk Adults with No Routine Doctor Visit in Past Two Years
  • 50 th – % of Adults with No Dental Visit in Past Year
  • 28 th – % of Residents Age 12+ Who Are Fully Vaccinated

Here were the top 10 states in the nation for healthcare:

  1. Rhode Island
  2. Massachusetts
  3. Hawaii
  4. Minnesota
  5. Maryland
  6. Vermont
  7. Colorado
  8. Connecticut
  9. Maine
  10. Iowa

For the full report, visit WalletHub .

