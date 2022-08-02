OSU tight end hasn't caught 30 passes in a season since Hartsock in 2003. ND, Iowa, Stanford, UM, Miami, UGA, Ala

Read on forums.theozone.net
Where does Oregon-Georgia rank in terms of national importance?
John and Hugh chat about some of College Football’s best games in the opening month of the season and just how important Oregon-Georgia is from a national perspective.
Surprising details emerge about Georgia football HC Kirby Smart’s $112 million contract
Georgia football rewarded head coach Kirby Smart for winning the program’s first national championship in 41 years with a massive, $112 million contract extension back in July. On Thursday, as the Bulldogs began 2022 preseason camp, surprising new details about Smart’s contract emerged, per Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.
Georgia football: Former UGA running back Lars Tate dies at 56
Former Georgia running back Lars Tate died Tuesday morning at 56 years old. Tate played at Georgia from 1984-87 and was widely considered to be one of the greatest tailbacks in program history. “UGA fans, and FB family, my heart is deeply sadden, and the human side of me is...
WATCH: Dan Lanning Talks Defending Stetson Bennett and Georgia
It's not often you open the start of your college football season with an opponent with as familiar of a face as Georgia's on September 3rd. Former defensive coordinator, now head coach of the Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning spent four seasons in Athens under head coach Kirby Smart, three as the ...
Lane Kiffin addresses the Ole Miss quarterback battle, fall camp
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin addresses the media after the first day of fall camp to discuss the quarterback battle among other things.
What's next for Mississippi State?
Over the course of last weekend, Mississippi State picked up four big commitments towards the 2023 signing class. That robust weekend swells the number of Bulldog commitments to thirteen. The recruiting job for this cycle is nearly half way done. The December signing period for 2022 begins on December 21st and runs through December 23rd. Coach Mike Leach and his staff will host several prospects on official visits over the course of the fall in advance of those signings.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett debuts new haircut ahead of 2022 season
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has a new look coming off the Bulldogs' first national championship in 40 years. The former walk-on and now veteran signal-caller has trimmed his recognizable shaggy do in favor of a fade, a haircut that is going viral to start fall camp. Bennett threw for 224...
Counting down six 2024 defensive linemen the Buckeyes could land
The Buckeyes filled their 2022 defensive line needs with a very good group of four signees, three defensive end/edge types in Caden Curry, Kenyatta Jackson and Omari Abor on the outside and Hero Kanu at tackle. At this point the Buckeyes have one 2023 defensive end who could also see time at tackle in Jason Moore and one 2023 defensive tackle in Will Smith.
Everything of note Dan Lanning said at Oregon’s Media Day
The 2022 Oregon Ducks Football kicked off on Wednesday morning with the annual media day taking place in the club level at Autzen Stadium. With the first practice of the fall just two days away, head coach Dan Lanning stood in front of the gathered media members and discussed what is to come in the next several months as he embarks on his first year with the team. While position battles were discussed — especially at the QB spot — Lanning also dove into how his experience in Oregon over the summer has been, as well as what the team can do in the coming weeks to best prepare for their first game of the season — a massive test against the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. Here are some of the most notable things that Lanning had to say on the day: Thanking the Media?https://twitter.com/DuckFootball/status/1554868000951451648Finding Home in Oregonhttps://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1554868081704349696The QB PlanRELATED: Quarterback depth will be an advantage for the 2022 Ducks https://twitter.com/DuckFootball/status/1554868972612333568The Loss of Spencer Webbhttps://twitter.com/DuckFootball/status/1554869328566030336Offseason as a Head Coachhttps://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1554870880815042560Brandon Dorlus Hype Trainhttps://twitter.com/DuckFootball/status/155487268188273459211
Top Alabama tight end set to miss 'some time' in preseason camp
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama will be without its top tight end for some of the preseason. Cameron Latu, a redshirt senior who started 14 out of 15 games last season, will be out with an undisclosed injury, head coach Nick Saban said following Thursday’s first preseason practice. “Cam...
Mel Tucker gets hands-on with Michigan State secondary as fall camp opens
Mel Tucker is getting hands-on with Michigan State’s secondary to open the 2022 fall camp. Last season, Michigan State had one of its best seasons since going to the College Football Playoff in 2015. Michigan State finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 11-2, thanks to a great offense.
Georgia football ranked No. 2 in Pro Football Focus CFB power rankings
Pro Football Focus released its college football power rankings for Power Five programs on Thursday. Georgia was ranked No. 2, with Alabama No. 1, Ohio State No. 3, Clemson No. 4, and Michigan No. 5. PFF projected Georgia at 11 wins, with a 37.1 percent chance of winning the SEC, with Alabama projected at 11.2 wins with a 48.1 percent chance of winning the SEC. The outlet was very clear on what the Dawgs need in order to return to the College Football Playoff.
UGA football offers 4-star WR Jaylan Hornsby
The Georgia Bulldogs are on the recruiting trail again. This time, Georgia football has offered a scholarship to four-star wide receiver recruit Jaylan Hornsby. Hornsby is a member of the class of 2024. The rising junior is the No. 4 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 38 receiver in the class of 2024 per Rivals.
Wiltfong Whiparound: Crystal Ball prediction - QB Rickie Collins to LSU
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong puts in a crystal ball prediction for QB Rickie Collins to LSU, after his de-commitment from Purdue.
