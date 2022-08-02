ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat Narduzzi Says Pitt Football Was 'Violated' By Lack of NIL Regulation

By Stephen Thompson
 2 days ago

Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi addressed the elephant that follows him into every room he enters.

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi has been asked, over and over, about the state of Name, Image and Likeness in college athletics. Many feel he's particularly qualified to talk about its risks since one of his best players was allegedly lured away by the promise of lucrative NIL deals at a blue blood school.

Narduzzi said that there is 'no question' that the Panthers were a victim of poorly regulated NIL deals.

'We all, you know, talk about the elephant in the room,' Narduzzi said. 'But there's no question about it. It's not a good thing, and hopefully they get it under control. But we're moving on and working on the next.'

Like he has all offseason, Narduzzi continued. to decry the lack of oversight in college sports and called for more stringent regulations. He got more specific about what he would like to see during a press conference following Pitt's first day of training camp.

