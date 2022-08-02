Tonight’s National Night Out: A Community Builder That Started in Our Own Backyard

Bucks County is holding a Household Hazardous Waste collection event on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bensalem High School, 4319 Hulmeville Road. Free. Household products containing toxic chemicals, like pesticides, oil-based paints, solvents, cleaning products, weed killers and automotive batteries can be a threat to people and the environment if improperly discarded. Never throw these materials into the trash, as the toxic chemicals may harm sanitation workers, or result in fires in collection vehicles. It is also not safe to pour them into a sink or storm drain, as they can end up in the environment polluting air, water or soil.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO