Tonight’s National Night Out: A Community Builder That Started in Our Own Backyard

Ensuring safe housing, food, and education are some of the most important things a community can offer. The Community, Youth and Women’s Alliance of Chester County (CYWA) offers all those things and more.
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board announces the return of Arts Montco Week, a celebratory initiative that supports Montgomery County’s over 200 arts, culture, and entertainment venues. The festivities will highlight artists, entertainers, makers, and attractions in the region, which normally represent $100 million in positive economic impact,...
During the August 4th meeting of West Conshohocken’s Planning Commission, there was an agenda item labeled “Town Center District Discussion” that involves the possible amending of the zoning code to allow for more small commercial uses in the area of the Borough Hall. In a document that...
The program started in 2016 when the church found out some kids at an elementary school a few blocks away from the church were going hungry on weekends.
A set of whimsical puzzle blocks is among the curiosities to see at "Grandma's Attic" at the Historical Society of Montgomery County, NorrisImage via the Historical Society of Montgomery County a the Main Line Times & Suburban.
The former Deep Creek Learning Center, whose plot is expected to join the acreage of Green Lane Park. The move of Deep Creek Learning Center, a private school, from Perkiomenville to Schwenksville may enable Montgomery County to add a 1.1-acre parcel to the extensive footprint of Green Lane Park. The story was part of Dan Sokil’s turf at The Times Herald.
1953 Time Capsule Found! Things are getting heavy in New Castle County, Delaware as the newly discovered time capsule is ready to take a neighborhood back in time.
Diners can enjoy food and drinks for a dog-gone good cause later this month at the fifth annual Dining Out for the Dogs dinner hosted by White Dog Cafe. The canine-themed event takes place on Monday, Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. at the restaurant's three suburban locations in Wayne, Haverford and Glen Mills. Proceeds will benefit Alpha Bravo Canine, a Philadelphia organization that donates service dogs to U.S. veterans.
Mystic Ways Brewing, a new brewery in the Perkasie area, will be celebrating their grand opening on Saturday. Staff writers for Breweries in Pennsylvania recently wrote about the new Bucks County brewery. Located on W. Walnut Street, the brewery will start off with 10 different beers on tap. IPAs, stouts,...
Perhaps the third time will be a charm. A planned July 27 hearing on a proposed age-restricted development, The Venue, that’s been at the center of controversy in Hilltown was postponed at the would-be developer’s request. A hearing slated for July 6 was also put off at the...
Alivia ‘Liv’ Juliana, a Malvern native and Great Valley High School graduate, was an inspiration to all who knew her, writes Neil Geoghegan for the Daily Local News. During her 19 years of life, Juliana always strived to make a difference. “Liv made a difference every day,” said...
Max Power Sports is seeking zoning relief to open a sports training facility at 105 Lee Drive in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township). The application went before Plymouth Township’s Planning Agency on August 3rd. The zoning relief being sought involves impervious coverage and parking. During the August 3rd meeting, a...
Montgomery County Community College, Blue Bell, invites applications for the part-time Administrative Support Secretary, Talent Management & Leadership Development position. This career assists the college’s Talent Management, Leadership Development, and Faculty Development efforts. Specific duties include:. Coordinating the order of supplies, food, travel, and other deliverables to support leadership...
Borough Manager Stephen Travers and borough Treasurer Sandra Gyecsek were not in attendance at the Catasauqua Borough Council meeting July 25. Neither were borough Mayor Barbara Schlegel nor Councilman Gene Schlegel. There was no explanation offered by council President Brian Bartholomew as a reason for any of the absences, only...
The pop-up consignment shop is being held for four days at the former Sears location at the Oxford Valley Mall. A Bucks County mother has organized a four-day pop-up consignment store at the former Sears location at the Oxford Valley Mall. Tom Kretschmer wrote about the pop-up for 6ABC Action News.
Bucks County is holding a Household Hazardous Waste collection event on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bensalem High School, 4319 Hulmeville Road. Free. Household products containing toxic chemicals, like pesticides, oil-based paints, solvents, cleaning products, weed killers and automotive batteries can be a threat to people and the environment if improperly discarded. Never throw these materials into the trash, as the toxic chemicals may harm sanitation workers, or result in fires in collection vehicles. It is also not safe to pour them into a sink or storm drain, as they can end up in the environment polluting air, water or soil.
NORRISTOWN — A land acquisition in the works could make Green Lane Park even bigger. The Montgomery County Commissioners voted unanimously last month to acquire just over an acre of property in Upper Frederick Township near the park, and start the process of integrating it. During their July 21...
An obscure state record from the 1960s is tied to Evansburg State Park, Collegeville. The Pa. record for largest deer antlers from a long-ago Montgomery County hunt remained something of a legend for years. But Josh Honeycutt, writing for the Realtree Store (a gear supplier from Georgia), has verified it.
Berks food safety inspections: Evidence of rodent activity found at 2 Wyomissing locations
Berks County is divided into three jurisdictions: Reading, Muhlenberg Township and the rest of the county. Reading and Muhlenberg Township have their own food safety inspectors and the rest of the county is inspected by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspectors. The results will be posted every other week. All food...
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
