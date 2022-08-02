Hawkins County Commission passes resolution funding water projects

Read on www.johnsoncitypress.com
Breaking: Final voting results from Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won reelection Thursday to a third consecutive four-year term. Venable, the Republican nominee, carried the race by a 41.01 point margin over two independent challengers. Venable ended Election Day with 5,161 votes (66.26%).
State flood aid not coming to Wise County homeowners
WISE — Wise County residents impacted by last week’s flash flood are seeing some more relief, but not from the state. Boil water warnings for residents in the Bold Camp and Mill Creek communities in and near Pound were lifted on Wednesday, Wise County Public Service Authority Director Cody McElroy said.
Joe Grandy narrowly wins race for Washington County mayor
Republican incumbent Joe Grandy defeated independent challenger James Reeves by a 141-vote margin to win a second term as Washington County mayor on Thursday. Unofficial results show Grandy with 5,452 votes compared to 5,311 recorded for Reeves.
Scott County BOS aims to send letter to state leaders regarding unpaved roads
GATE CITY — Unpaved roads may be glorified in country songs, but for many citizens who live on one in Scott County, it offers more problems than it does a bit of nostalgia sitting at their front door. That’s why the Scott County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to...
Woodby, Fraley win mayor and sheriff's races in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — Patty Woodby won the Carter County mayor’s race and Mike Fraley was elected as the new sheriff in strong performances in the Carter County General Election on Thursday. The other countywide offices were unopposed, but Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh beat back a write-in challenge from Rick Guinn.
Johnson, Malone and Tomita win Washington County Commissioner elections
Only three of 15 Washington County Commission seats were contested in Thursday’s election. In the 2nd District, Republican nominee Marty Johnson beat out independent candidate Billy Austin for the seat with 77% of the vote. Johnson received 697 votes while Austin collected 207.
Candidate Reeves retracts Ballad donation statement after legal action threatened
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County mayoral candidate James Reeves has retracted a statement he made Tuesday about campaign donations to his opponent after Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine demanded such a retraction Thursday morning and threatened legal action against Reeves. “He referenced that (current mayor) Joe Grandy has taken money from Ballad,” Levine […]
County mayor contested race in Unicoi County
It’s election day in Unicoi County. Polls will open at all locations across the county beginning at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters can find their appropriate election day polling place by visiting https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/ or downloading the GoVoteTN app.
Sullivan school board to sell former Colonial Heights Middle online, removes school-use deed restriction
BLOUNTVILLE — The former Colonial Heights Middle School property could be the new home for Tri-Cities Christian Academy by this time next year, thanks to an about-face by the Sullivan County Board of Education. Or maybe Kingsport City Schools or another buyer could end up with the property. The...
Kingsport proposes possibly looking at burn permits
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Fire Marshall Chris Vandagriff asked the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen to consider a burn permit policy year-round. “This would still allow our citizens to open burn if they’d like,” Vandagriff said. “Our thoughts are even putting a fee to the permit to help encourage our citizens to use pickup, our curbside pickup.”
Mount Carmel aldermen sing praises of new city manager
MOUNT CARMEL — Members of the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen say the town’s new city manager has brought good changes to the office. Emily Wood assumed the job after the departure of Mike Housewright on March 18. Several aldermen said that things have run more smoothly since then.
Johnson family saves piece of Boones Creek’s history
On Tuesday night, the Johnson family of Boones Creek presented the Washington County School Board with a unique piece of history from the old Boones Creek Middle School. Jeff Johnson and his two sons Alec and Taylor attended August’s school board meeting on Tuesday and shared with the board their personal connections to Boones Creek and revealed a historical item that they have worked hard to preserve.
TCAT Hawkins County starting cosmetology program, making advancements on new truck driving class
SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of its cosmetology class and truck driving course. Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County campus, gave updates about the school...
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 5
Aug. 5, 1886: The Comet provided a laugh for its readers. “A lover sent his sweetheart his own portrait by post. To save postage he wrote on the envelope: ‘Samples — No value.’”. Aug. 5, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet printed...
Storm Drain Art Contest wins Public Outreach Award
KINGSPORT — The city has received the Public Outreach Award from the Clean Water Professionals of Kentucky and Tennessee, municipal officials announced Tuesday. The award was for the stormwater department’s Storm Drain Art Contest, an annual competition now in its fifth year, during which participants paint storm drains to raise awareness about the importance of protecting rivers, stream habitat and aquatic wildlife, according to a news release.
Hardin wins race for judge of Washington County Sessions Court Part II
Republican incumbent Janet Vest Hardin was reelected Thursday as Washington County Sessions Court Judge Part II. She collected 6,952 votes in defeating independent candidate Jesse James Campbell, who received 2,623 votes in the balloting.
State reimburses Washington County for past inmate medical bills
More than $47,000 of state inmate medical expenses from 2019 and 2020 will be reimbursed to Washington County, Sheriff Keith Sexton said Tuesday. “When I took office, the more than $2 million in past due medical bills included expenses for some state inmates,” Sexton said. “Even with no reimbursement requests submitted since 2019, we were able to get $47,699 of past medical expenses reimbursed.”
Editorial: Hawkins County gets an offer it can't refuse
“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse,” said Marlon Brando as the Godfather in the movie of that name. It remains to be seen whether Hawkins County will accept an offer like that: 160 acres of land developed as an industrial park at a cost of some $5 million, for an investment of just $30,000.
David Crockett High School seeks donations for flood victims
David Crockett High School is collecting donations until Friday evening for the students and community of Letcher County Central High School in Kentucky after the area was hit hard by recent flooding. Letcher County, only two hours away from Johnson City, has seen historic flooding in the past week, and...
Beer garden yanked from consideration for Appalachian Fair
A local brewery had considered operating a beer garden at this month’s Appalachian Fair in Gray but has since pulled the idea from the county Beer Board docket. Fair officials confirmed that the beer garden concept was approved on a one-year trial basis earlier this year following input from the owners of Tennessee Hills Distillery based in Jonesborough.
