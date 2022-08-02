TCAT Hawkins County starting cosmetology program, making advancements on new truck driving class

Read on www.johnsoncitypress.com
Sullivan school board to sell former Colonial Heights Middle online, removes school-use deed restriction
BLOUNTVILLE — The former Colonial Heights Middle School property could be the new home for Tri-Cities Christian Academy by this time next year, thanks to an about-face by the Sullivan County Board of Education. Or maybe Kingsport City Schools or another buyer could end up with the property. The...
Walters State offers one-semester pharmacy tech certificate
MORRISTOWN — To help the growing demand for pharmacy technicians, Walters State Community College’s Pharmacy Technician Program is offering an entry-level certificate. It can be completed in a semester.
Johnson City Schools extends Barnett’s contract, supports teachers
At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, the Johnson City Board of Education expressed its support for Johnson City Schools’ teachers and staff in several ways. The first item on Monday night’s agenda was the board’s yearly review and consideration of the Johnson City Schools’ superintendent’s contract and pay. The school system’s current superintendent, Dr. Steve Barnett, has been in the position for five years.
Johnson family saves piece of Boones Creek’s history
On Tuesday night, the Johnson family of Boones Creek presented the Washington County School Board with a unique piece of history from the old Boones Creek Middle School. Jeff Johnson and his two sons Alec and Taylor attended August’s school board meeting on Tuesday and shared with the board their personal connections to Boones Creek and revealed a historical item that they have worked hard to preserve.
Scott County BOS aims to send letter to state leaders regarding unpaved roads
GATE CITY — Unpaved roads may be glorified in country songs, but for many citizens who live on one in Scott County, it offers more problems than it does a bit of nostalgia sitting at their front door. That’s why the Scott County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to...
Kingsport proposes possibly looking at burn permits
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Fire Marshall Chris Vandagriff asked the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen to consider a burn permit policy year-round. “This would still allow our citizens to open burn if they’d like,” Vandagriff said. “Our thoughts are even putting a fee to the permit to help encourage our citizens to use pickup, our curbside pickup.”
State flood aid not coming to Wise County private homeowners
WISE – Wise County residents impacted by last week’s flash flood are seeing some more relief from last week’s flash flooding, but not state relief. Boil warnings to residents in the Bold Camp and Mill Creek communities in and near Pound were lifted Wednesday, Wise County Public Service Authority Director Cody McElroy said.
Breaking: Final voting results from Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won reelection Thursday to a third consecutive four-year term. Venable, the Republican nominee, carried the race by a 41.01 point margin over two independent challengers. Venable ended Election Day with 5,161 votes (66.26%).
Up in the mornin’ and out to school – SWVA school divisions returning for a new year
NORTON — Norton School Superintendent Gina Wohlford spent the final day of summer break checking last-minute details at the city’s two schools after weeks of preparation. That preparation resembles what other Southwest Virginia school divisions have been doing before the start of the 2022-23 school year — final touches on some school renovations, estimating enrollment and another issue — assessing school security.
Johnson City hires law firm to investigate police department
Johnson City has retained Connecticut-based Daigle Law Group to investigate whether the police department’s handling of sexual assault cases violated policy “and/or are consistent with acceptable practice in law enforcement.”. “The City of Johnson City has entered into a contract with Connecticut-based Daigle Law Group to conduct an...
State reimburses Washington County for past inmate medical bills
More than $47,000 of state inmate medical expenses from 2019 and 2020 will be reimbursed to Washington County, Sheriff Keith Sexton said Tuesday. “When I took office, the more than $2 million in past due medical bills included expenses for some state inmates,” Sexton said. “Even with no reimbursement requests submitted since 2019, we were able to get $47,699 of past medical expenses reimbursed.”
Woodby, Fraley win mayor and sheriff's races in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — Patty Woodby won the Carter County mayor’s race and Mike Fraley was elected as the new sheriff in strong performances in the Carter County General Election on Thursday. The other countywide offices were unopposed, but Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh beat back a write-in challenge from Rick Guinn.
Joe Grandy narrowly wins race for Washington County mayor
Republican incumbent Joe Grandy defeated independent challenger James Reeves by a 141-vote margin to win a second term as Washington County mayor on Thursday. Unofficial results show Grandy with 5,452 votes compared to 5,311 recorded for Reeves.
Evely, Thomas and Edwards-Tipton win election in Unicoi County
Unicoi County voters decided the outcome of two county races on Thursday. Incumbent County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely received 1,005 votes and defeated independent candidate Bralen Diamond in winning reelection to the seat. Diamond received 196 votes.
Wise County realtor couple sentenced for wire fraud
ABINGDON, Va. – A husband and wife realtor team from Wise were sentenced in Abingdon Federal Court Thursday on federal wire fraud charges. Jessee Allen DeLoach, 40, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of wire fraud. He was sentenced today to 15 months in federal prison. Natasha Ashley Miller DeLoach, 38, also pled guilty to wire fraud in February 2022 and was sentenced today to 15 months in federal prison. In addition to their prison time, the DeLoaches agreed to pay $146,273 in restitution.
Surgoinsville business owner takes supplies to flood victims in Kentucky
SURGOINSVILLE — A Surgoinsville business owner has already taken one trip to Pike County, Kentucky, and she is planning another to deliver supplies and furniture to victims of severe flooding. Amanda Wolfe, the owner of Rack Em Up, a pool hall in Surgoinsville, visited Pike County on Saturday to...
Johnson City Board of Education recognizes students and teachers
On Monday night, the Johnson City Board of Education recognized North Side Elementary, showcased art by students from that school and recognized four different students for their various accomplishments. The board opened its August meeting with a presentation from Dr. Sharon Pickering, who has recently stepped down as North Side’s...
County mayor contested race in Unicoi County
It’s election day in Unicoi County. Polls will open at all locations across the county beginning at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters can find their appropriate election day polling place by visiting https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/ or downloading the GoVoteTN app.
THP corrects time and narrative on fatal crash in Hampton
HAMPTON — The Tennessee Highway Patrol sent a revised preliminary crash report Thursday on a fatal crash in Hampton on Tuesday involving a motorcycle and car. Some information from the original report released by the THP Wednesday was incorrect. The correct time and narrative is as follows:
Storm Drain Art Contest wins Public Outreach Award
KINGSPORT — The city has received the Public Outreach Award from the Clean Water Professionals of Kentucky and Tennessee, municipal officials announced Tuesday. The award was for the stormwater department’s Storm Drain Art Contest, an annual competition now in its fifth year, during which participants paint storm drains to raise awareness about the importance of protecting rivers, stream habitat and aquatic wildlife, according to a news release.
