TCAT Hawkins County starting cosmetology program, making advancements on new truck driving class

More than $47,000 of state inmate medical expenses from 2019 and 2020 will be reimbursed to Washington County, Sheriff Keith Sexton said Tuesday. “When I took office, the more than $2 million in past due medical bills included expenses for some state inmates,” Sexton said. “Even with no reimbursement requests submitted since 2019, we were able to get $47,699 of past medical expenses reimbursed.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO