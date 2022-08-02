J Vineyards & Winery: Your Next Sonoma Destination [Video]

Fogust is here, so you’ll need to seek sun and warm evenings outside of SF (if that’s your thing). Didn’t plan a summer trip, but still want to get out of town? I hear you. I’ve enjoyed a couple weekends out of the city in Guerneville and Anderson Valley (where things didn’t seem at capacity), so I’m pulling together some ideas for you to choose from to create a fun getaway/long weekend. Mix and match. Let’s hit the road to Guerneville and Anderson Valley first, and I’ll have Mendocino in a separate writeup soon. (I hope to make one more trip up to Anderson Valley later this summer, and I will update this piece with more info!) Since everyone is still struggling with the pandemic, be sure to call ahead before heading over to any of these spots.

BOONVILLE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO