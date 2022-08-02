J Vineyards & Winery: Your Next Sonoma Destination [Video]

Read on vinepair.com
Related
sonomamag.com
8 Gorgeous Waterfront Hotels on the Sonoma-Marin-Mendocino Coast
Dreaming of a coastal getaway? Check into these gorgeous hotels along Highway 1 in Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties. Take a walk on the beach, go surfing, eat oysters or just relax with a tasty glass of wine and someone special by your side. Click through the gallery above for eight favorite places to stay on the coast.
sonomacountygazette.com
Cooking on the coast: A peek inside Valley Ford Cheese & Creamery
“Cooking is essentially manipulating water, temperature and time,” says Pancho Vasquez, the head chef at Valley Ford Cheese & Creamery on Highway One, which produces exceptional Fontina, Montasio and Gorgonzola style cheeses that pair nicely with the cold climate wines for which the West Sonoma County is famous. “If...
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
sonomasun.com
Swiss Hotel is ‘Small Business of the Year’
State Senator Bill Dodd has named Sonoma’s Swiss Hotel, the family-owned Plaza restaurant and hotel that has been serving guests from around world for nearly a century, the Sonoma County Small Business of the Year by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa. “When it comes to Sonoma businesses, the Swiss Hotel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
marinmommies.com
Marin Weekend Family Fun for August 5–7
The Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa is open daily from noon to 11 pm. Here are our picks for great events and activities for children and families this Weekend. Find more events for the whole week in Marin and beyond in our Family Events Calendar. All Weekend. Experience a...
sonomamag.com
This Is Sonoma County’s Most Charming Town, According to Condé Nast Traveler
Healdsburg continues its streak as one of the hottest destinations in Wine Country. In a recently published article, luxury travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler (CNT) called it “Sonoma County’s most charming town” and listed the best places to eat, stay and play during a visit. “Despite...
Eater
This Point Reyes Station Cheese Shop Institution is Closing After 25 Years
This fall will be a cold one for Marin County cheese fans, sadly, with no boujee charcuterie boards to soften the blow. The Point Reyes Light reports hometown staple Cowgirl Creamery will close its converted barn doors on September 5, though it will be survived by a wholesale production facility in Petaluma. To some, the decision isn’t too shocking — beginning in 2016, the business sold to Swiss dairy conglomerate Emmi who merged Cowgirl with Cypress Grove, a Humboldt County cheesemaker, before announcing the closure of the retail store in a July 18 letter to vendors.
tablehopper.com
Anderson Valley (Boonville, Philo, Navarro)
Fogust is here, so you’ll need to seek sun and warm evenings outside of SF (if that’s your thing). Didn’t plan a summer trip, but still want to get out of town? I hear you. I’ve enjoyed a couple weekends out of the city in Guerneville and Anderson Valley (where things didn’t seem at capacity), so I’m pulling together some ideas for you to choose from to create a fun getaway/long weekend. Mix and match. Let’s hit the road to Guerneville and Anderson Valley first, and I’ll have Mendocino in a separate writeup soon. (I hope to make one more trip up to Anderson Valley later this summer, and I will update this piece with more info!) Since everyone is still struggling with the pandemic, be sure to call ahead before heading over to any of these spots.
Willits News
Redwood Empire Fair: It’s fair time in Ukiah
This year’s Redwood Empire Fair is celebrating “86 years of Cows and Quilts.”. Running from Aug. 4 through Aug. 7, the fair promises all the classic entertainment, competition, thrills and family fun the community enjoys, according to CEO Jennifer Seward. The fair and carnival opens to the public...
mavensnotebook.com
FEATURE: How Wildfire-damaged Plastic Pipes Contaminate Drinking water – and What We Can Do About It
The first time a reporter asked public health researcher Gina Solomon if wildfires could contaminate drinking water, she told them it wasn’t a concern. The second time a reporter brought this up, she learned that it was. Tap water collected after the 2017 Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, California had just tested positive for toxicants including benzene, a carcinogen, and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The latest evidence links these contaminants with plastic pipes.
sonomacountygazette.com
Forestville’s Carr’s morphs into skatepark for a day
Kids and adults have been asking for a skatepark in Forestville for years. And who can blame them? Skateparks are the contemporary park for youth where kids, friends and families go to be active and have fun together. So when a temporary skatepark appeared at Carr’s Drive-In one Saturday in June, it was like a dream come true.
Update: Evacuation orders lifted after wildfire controlled in Clearlake
LAKE COUNTY -- Evacuation orders triggered by a fast-moving wildfire along a stretch of Highway 53 in Clearlake Thursday afternoon have been lifted, according to authorities.The wildfire burning in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first reported shortly before 1 p.m., authorities said.The so-called Ogulin Fire spread quickly enough for Clearlake police to issue a mandatory evacuation order for the area south of Highway 53 at Ogulin Canyon Road.Highway 53 is also closed between Ogulin Canyon Road and Olympic Drive.Ogulin Fire - Evacuation MapThe Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa unit reported that it was assisting on the fire at 3 p.m. and said the fire was at 10 acres and 20% contained. There were reports that the forward progress of the fire has stopped.The Lake County Sheriff's Department said the evacuation orders were lifted by around 4 p.m. Caltrans said Highway 53 reopened to traffic by around 4:45 p.m.
Wildfire breaks out in Lake County; evacuation order lifted
The evacuation order amid safety concerns over the Ogulin Fire burning in Clearlake, California has been lifted.
Lake County News
Fast-moving Clearlake wildfire prompts evacuations
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A fast-moving wildland fire in Clearlake has prompted evacuations of homes and businesses along a stretch of Highway 53, with reports indicating that the fire may have been intentionally set. The Ogulin fire in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first...
sfsonic.com
Petaluma Music Festival on August 6, 2022
Returning for its 15th year at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds The Petaluma Music Festival is a highly anticipated annual event that draws music lovers from across Northern California and features nationally touring musicians as well as the ‘best of the best of the bay’. New to the festival stage this...
The Mendocino Voice
“It’s not like when the flames go out, the disaster’s over”: Ukiah recovery center marks first year in new space
UKIAH, CA, 8/2/22 — More than a year after the owner sold the space United Disaster Relief of Northern California had been renting in Redwood Valley, the nonprofit has received a major use permit from the city planning commission for its new Ukiah location, where it had been operating in an emergency capacity following the Hopkins fire. The highly-organized space belies the short time the center has been running out of Ukiah; but the goal has always been to provide calm for Northern California residents coping with chaos following wildfires, housefires, floods, earthquakes, and other disasters.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County’s Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa gets new CEO
Chief Program Officer Jennielynn Holmes with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa has been chosen as its new CEO, the charity announced. She gets the job after Len Marabella announced his retirement announcement in March of 2022,. “After reviewing candidates from across the nation, Jennielynn rose to the...
SFist
Dave Chappelle Gets Grumpy About Napa Noise Ordinance, Insists On Going Past Curfew Twice at Blue Note Jazz Fest
Dave Chappelle did his ornery best to get everyone back on stage and to keep the party going past 10 p.m. on Sunday night, during the closing moments of the inaugural Napa Valley iteration of the Blue Note Jazz Festival, in spite of a local noise ordinance. A similar ordinance...
Sonoma County deputy shoots and kills man with rock, hammer
SANTA ROSA, Calif. — A Sonoma County deputy shot and killed a 36-year-old man who led officers on a wild foot chase through rural wine country before threatening them with a claw hammer, tiller and rocks, authorities said. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the man who...
What is Legionnaires' disease? Everything you need to know about transmission, symptoms and more
Unlike COVID-19 and monkeypox, doctors say this is not transmitted from person to person, only from breathing in vapor containing the bacteria called Legionella, which grows in warm water.
Comments / 0