Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers

Netflix’s new thriller Keep Breathing has been shooting up the Netflix charts. After debuting at number two on July 28, the series went on to claim the top spot after a weekend of bingeing in multiple countries, including the UK and the US.

The limited series follows a private plane crash in the Canadian wilderness. The lone survivor Liv (played by Melissa Barrera) must battle the inhospitable environment – as well as her personal trauma – in a bid to survive. However, despite its popularity, viewers have been sharing mixed verdicts on the new show.

Some really enjoyed it, praising Melissa Barrera’s acting in the tense drama. One wrote : "That was insane and phenomenal. Arrested me from start to finish, it was an intense marathon. Melissa Barrera handled everything the character felt and passed in a grandiose way."

"Keep Breathing was amazing," another viewer wrote . "Melissa Barrera's performance was so intense and pure and I hope she gets the recognition she deserves. Can’t WAIT to see her in #Scream6." A third added : "Keep Breathing is a beautiful masterpiece. The tears it inflicted on me at the end are incredible."

However, critical reviews haven’t been so positive with the show currently sitting at just 43 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Many viewers took to social media to share their gripes with Netflix’s latest series as well. A viewer argued : "Too many flashbacks and hallucination scenes and not enough of the survival."

A second penned : "While the premise itself is interesting, the execution is boringly predictable. Shave off the filler and it might have worked better as a film than a series." Another agreed, adding : "Keep Breathing should have focused more on her surviving than her flashbacks. In that case, they should have made the show just about her life."

