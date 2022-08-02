Read on www.wvlt.tv
Related
WATE
Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
wvlt.tv
Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
wvlt.tv
Many more shots at evening rain before finally drying
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms are brewing again in the Smoky Mountains and in our western higher terrain - a trend that continues in the days ahead. Every single day – until next Thursday – has a pretty high coverage of rain. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong, and marginally severe.
wvlt.tv
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
Man arrested after police receive at least 83 calls about driving, report says. The man reportedly told officers he intentionally brake checks FedEx trucks. Fullservice BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee Vietnam vets honored with monument at World’s Fair Park
Quinn Gabriel Rayder is accused of pointing a gun at a Blount County deputy who approached him at a shopping center. Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta.
wvlt.tv
State releases app aimed at keeping kids safe for back to school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee asked parents to prepare for the back to school season by downloading the SafeTN app Wednesday. The app allows Tennesseans to confidentially report suspicious behavior. “Every Tennessean has an active role to play in ensuring school safety, and that starts with downloading...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee doctor weighs in on monkeypox being declared a public health emergency
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As President Biden declared monkeypox a public health emergency, a Tennessee doctor weighs in on the impact this might have on the volunteer state. William Schaffner was one of the spokespersons for the Vanderbilt University Medical Center during the COVID-19 pandemic but said what’s happening with monkeypox is much different. He said that for monkeypox the spread comes from close and physical contact. Wearing a mask wouldn’t slow the spread down by much, according to Schaffner.
wvlt.tv
Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Election 2022: Meet the candidates
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Election day in East Tennessee is Thursday, Aug. 4. WVLT News has all you need to know to prepare yourself before you go to the polls. Click any of the links below to learn about this year’s candidates and look at a sample ballot for your county:
wvlt.tv
AG Slatery files suit against Walgreens for distribution, sale of opioids
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III is accusing Walgreens of violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act and other statutes by unlawfully selling and distributing opioid pills. According to a release from the Attorney General, the lawsuit was filed in Knox County Circuit Court and focuses on...
wvlt.tv
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says most people reported missing after flooding are accounted for
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave another update Tuesday afternoon about ongoing relief efforts from last week’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky:. The death toll remains at 37, but the governor said there were at least two recovered bodies that were still being processed. Gov. Beshear says...
wvlt.tv
4 bodies found during welfare check in Campbell County, officials say
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A welfare check lead to the discovery of four bodies in a LaFollette home on Log Home Lane Wednesday, according to a spokesman with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural...
Comments / 0