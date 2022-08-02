ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
LOUDON, TN
wvlt.tv

Many more shots at evening rain before finally drying

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms are brewing again in the Smoky Mountains and in our western higher terrain - a trend that continues in the days ahead. Every single day – until next Thursday – has a pretty high coverage of rain. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong, and marginally severe.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
wvlt.tv

State releases app aimed at keeping kids safe for back to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee asked parents to prepare for the back to school season by downloading the SafeTN app Wednesday. The app allows Tennesseans to confidentially report suspicious behavior. “Every Tennessean has an active role to play in ensuring school safety, and that starts with downloading...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee doctor weighs in on monkeypox being declared a public health emergency

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As President Biden declared monkeypox a public health emergency, a Tennessee doctor weighs in on the impact this might have on the volunteer state. William Schaffner was one of the spokespersons for the Vanderbilt University Medical Center during the COVID-19 pandemic but said what’s happening with monkeypox is much different. He said that for monkeypox the spread comes from close and physical contact. Wearing a mask wouldn’t slow the spread down by much, according to Schaffner.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
MORRISTOWN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Research#Bears#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Villa Collina#The Grocery Sales Tax#Inn Creekside#Northview Senior Academy
wvlt.tv

Election 2022: Meet the candidates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Election day in East Tennessee is Thursday, Aug. 4. WVLT News has all you need to know to prepare yourself before you go to the polls. Click any of the links below to learn about this year’s candidates and look at a sample ballot for your county:
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

AG Slatery files suit against Walgreens for distribution, sale of opioids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III is accusing Walgreens of violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act and other statutes by unlawfully selling and distributing opioid pills. According to a release from the Attorney General, the lawsuit was filed in Knox County Circuit Court and focuses on...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy