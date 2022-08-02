KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As President Biden declared monkeypox a public health emergency, a Tennessee doctor weighs in on the impact this might have on the volunteer state. William Schaffner was one of the spokespersons for the Vanderbilt University Medical Center during the COVID-19 pandemic but said what’s happening with monkeypox is much different. He said that for monkeypox the spread comes from close and physical contact. Wearing a mask wouldn’t slow the spread down by much, according to Schaffner.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO