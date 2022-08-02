ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Keaton has never finished a Marvel or DC movie – despite starring in both franchises

By Molly Edwards
 3 days ago
Michael Keaton has said he's never watched a superhero movie from start to finish – despite having starred in both Marvel and DC movies.

The actor famously played Batman in the Tim Burton film of the same name and its sequel Batman Returns, and made his Marvel debut as Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming (then reprising his role in the post-credits scenes of Sony's Morbius ).

"I know people don't believe this, that I've never seen an entire version of any of those movies – any Marvel movie, any other," Keaton told Variety . "And I don't say that I don't watch that because I'm highbrow – trust me! It's not that," he added. "It's just that there's very little things I watch. I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes, but I have other shit to do!"

The actor will soon be back as Bruce Wayne once again, returning to the role for Warner Bros.' multiverse-focused The Flash, which will also see Ben Affleck back as his version of the Caped Crusader.

Keaton will then be back again for Batgirl, which stars Leslie Grace as the titular hero Barbara Gordon. Beyond that, his future in the DCEU is unknown – as is his future in Marvel's Sony-verse, though, judging by Vulture's meeting with Morbius in that post-credits stinger, it looks like a Sinister Six film could be on the cards.

The Flash releases June 23, 2023, while Batgirl doesn't yet have a release date but will eventually stream on HBO Max . In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming superhero movies flying your way through 2022 and beyond.

