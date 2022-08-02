MICHIGAN — On July 25 and 26, the Tri County Thunder Senior Little League softball team played in the Little League Regional in Byron Center, Michigan. They finished the tournament 4-1. Macomb High Varsity pitcher, Kaitlyn Robinson, pitched the championship game against the host team (Michigan District 9) giving up 0ER and striking out 4 to win the championship game 6-3. Illinois District 17 now advances to Lower Sussex, Delaware for the Little League World Series this week and weekend.

MACOMB, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO