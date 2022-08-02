ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idexx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) _ Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $132 million.

The Westbrook, Maine-based company said it had net income of $1.56 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The Animal diagnostic and health care company posted revenue of $860.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $864.3 million.

Idexx expects full-year earnings to be $7.77 to $8.05 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IDXX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDXX

