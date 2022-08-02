Zimmer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) _ Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $153.7 million.

The Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.82 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The orthopedic device maker posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.72 billion.

Zimmer expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.70 to $6.90 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZBH