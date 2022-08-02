ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ametek: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) _ Ametek Inc. (AME) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $282.4 million.

The Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The maker of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Ametek expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.36 to $1.38.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.46 to $5.54 per share.

Ametek shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined 14%. The stock has declined 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AME

