Equitrans Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) _ Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $69.9 million.

The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $328.6 million in the period.

