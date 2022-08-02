IGT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ International Game Technology PLC (IGT) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The slot machine maker posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in October, IGT said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.1 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.2 billion.

