ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

IGT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LONDON (AP) _ International Game Technology PLC (IGT) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The slot machine maker posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in October, IGT said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.1 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IGT

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Salem Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Thursday reported profit of $9.1 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share. The multimedia company posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Marin Software: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Marin Software Inc. (MRIN) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share. The cloud-based...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Caesars Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) _ Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $123 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 16 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Icahn Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNY ISLES, Fla. (AP) _ Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) on Thursday reported a loss of $128 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Sunny Isles, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. The diversified holding company posted revenue of $3.5 billion in the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Igt#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Automated Insights
The Associated Press

QuidelOrtho: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Thursday reported net income of $19.3 million in its second quarter. The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.12 per share. The medical diagnostics company posted revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Turquoise Hill: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) on Thursday reported profit of $82.6 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. The metal and coal mining company posted revenue of $402 million in the period. _____. This...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Bright Scholar: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FOSHAN, China (AP) _ Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. (BEDU) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $1.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Foshan, China-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. The provider of international education...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

Black Diamond Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. The work force housing and work space provider posted revenue of $54.4 million in the period. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Heritage Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) on Thursday reported a loss of $87.9 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $3.32. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 11 cents per share. The property and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Bristow Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) on Thursday reported net income of $4 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Houston-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 28 cents per share. The provider of helicopter transportation services posted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

National HealthCare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) _ National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share. The nursing home and assisted living company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Service Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ Service Properties Trust (SVC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, said it had funds from operations of $89.2 million, or 54 cents per share, in the period. Funds from operations is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Kingsway Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) _ Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its second quarter. The Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 9 cents per share. The merchant...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Century Casinos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) _ Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $8.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Colorado Springs, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Walker & Dunlop: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) on Thursday reported earnings of $52.5 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.61. The provider of commercial real estate financial services posted revenue of $340.8 million in the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Suncor Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $3.13 billion. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $2.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.12 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Orion Engineered Carbons: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) on Thursday reported net income of $29.7 million in its second quarter. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 58 cents per share. The producer of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

National Fuel Gas: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $108.2 million. The Williamsville, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.54 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Cooper-Standard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) _ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.2 million in its second quarter. The Northville, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $1.93 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.40 per share. The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $605.9...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy