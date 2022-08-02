ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DUBLIN (AP) _ Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $601 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.87 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The power management company posted revenue of $5.21 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.23 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Eaton expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.95 to $2.05. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.02.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.36 to $7.76 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETN

#Linus Stocks#Mergers And Acquisitions#Snapshot#Dublin#Zacks Investment Research#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Eaton Corp#Automated Insights#Etn
