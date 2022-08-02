ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TopBuild: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $143.7 million.

The Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $4.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.43 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.77 per share.

The insulation products company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

TopBuild expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion.

TopBuild shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 7% in the last 12 months.

