1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized After Rollover Crash In NW Oklahoma City

Read on www.newson6.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
guthrienewspage.com
Driver smashes into semi-truck on Highway 33
Two people were transported to hospitals following a Thursday morning crash. Emergency crews responded to Highway 33 at Interstate 35 for a black SUV versus a semi-truck just before 9 a.m. The SUV was found with heavy front-end damage with all airbags deployed inside. Two people were able to get...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: search warrant filed for suspect's truck in fatal accident that killed Edmond cop
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A search warrant was filed by Oklahoma City police for Jay Fite's infotainment/navigation system in the truck he was driving at the time of the accident that took the life of an Edmond police officer. Police say they have since learned that Fite's truck is...
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrest man after driving 100mph on residential streets with 7-year-old child in car
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police arrested a man for driving dangerous speeds with a child in the car on Wednesday. Police say Charles Jones was arrested on Wednesday after driving 100MPH down residential streets with his 7-year-old child in the vehicle. Police say the chase began on...
2 Minors Taken To Hospital After Shooting In Moore
The Moore Police Department (MPD) said two minors were shot and taken to a hospital Wednesday morning. Police said officers were called to a shooting at NW 28th and Nottingham Way between Shields and Santa Fe. One minor was taken to the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Woman dies, 16-year-old injured during road-rage shooting in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman died and a teenager was injured after shots were fired during a road-rage incident Monday evening in Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m., two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
KXII.com
Pedestrian killed in fatal car crash at Seminole Co.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Okemah man was found dead after a vehicle collision Monday afternoon. Oklahoma Troopers said Debra Wilkerson, 68, of Okemah, was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on 11167 Oklahoma State Highway 56 approximately .8 miles north of Cromwell when she struck a pedestrian walking southbound around 4 p.m.
News On 6
Motorcycle Rider Badly Injured In SW OKC Crash
A motorcycle rider is in critical condition following a crash Tuesday evening in SW Oklahoma City. The rider was taken to a local hospital following the crash at SW 104th Street and Portland Ave. The area is closed to traffic as crews investigate the crash. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Fire At Oklahoma City Hotel
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a hotel on Thursday morning. Officials say the blaze broke out at the Plaza Inn located along South Prospect Avenue. According to fire officials, the blaze was contained to one room. A woman was inside the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police Release Bodycam Video Of Suspected Kidnapper’s Arrest
A terrified metro mother reported a missing child on Wednesday from a ballpark near Britton Road and the Lake Hefner Parkway. Oklahoma City police said the woman’s 10-year-old son was abducted from the Sandlot ballpark and later arrested Ryan Miller, 39, on one complaint of kidnapping. Police officials said...
Wichita Eagle
10-year-old kidnapped after baseball practice punches man to escape, Oklahoma cops say
When an Oklahoma mom arrived at the baseball fields to pick up her 10-year-old son after practice, she reported he was nowhere to be found. Other parents and players were already looking for him, she told authorities when calling for help. Oklahoma City police officers were responding to the missing...
Woman Killed, 16-Year-Old Wounded In SW OKC Homicide
Oklahoma City police identified a victim in a road rage incident that turned deadly Monday night. Authorities responded to a double shooting after 7 p.m. Monday near Southwest 22nd Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. Investigators said they believe the victims were in a vehicle with at least one other vehicle...
KOCO
Investigation underway after two teenagers shot in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot overnight in Moore. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot near Northwest 27th Street and Shields Boulevard. Police told KOCO 5 that one of the teenage boys was shot and ran. He was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oklahoma City police searching for car burglary suspect
Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into multiple vehicles.
okcfox.com
Man left in critical condition following stabbing at Red Dog Saloon in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a stabbing early Sunday morning at a bar in NW OKC. Police say a stabbing occurred at Red Dog Saloon on NW 10th and Macarthur around 1 to 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital...
Police Arrest 4 In Connection With Abuse Of 2 Boys
The start of school is around the corner for metro students. Oklahoma City police officials said on Wednesday with the start of school, officers would see an increase of reported child abuse cases. One case currently under investigation started last December with a metro school counselor and resulted in the...
Victim, Suspect Identified In Warr Acres Homicide
Warr Acres police released information on the victim and suspect in connection with a weekend homicide. Authorities responded to a home around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Northwest 63rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard on an assault with a deadly weapon call. Upon arrival, officers said they discovered a man, identified...
Tenants at Oklahoma City apartment complex fed up after month without air conditioning during triple digit temperatures
Tenants at an Oklahoma City metro apartment complex are said they’ve been without air conditioning for a month, even in the life-threatening triple-digit heat wave.
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: 21-year-old man arrested after stabbing sister's 5-month-old puppy to death
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 21-year-old man was arrested on animal cruelty charges on Sunday after police say he stabbed his sister's five-month-old puppy to death. Oklahoma City police officers responded to a domestic call in the 1100 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave. around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The caller told police that her brother had stabbed her dog.
Stillwater Police Department celebrates birthday of police dog
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater Police Department (SPD) is celebrating the 6th birthday of their police dog, Egon. SPD posted videos of Egon on Facebook, saying that he spent the morning in training and at the playground. They also posted a link to K9s4Cops, a nonprofit that helps provide fully-trained...
Comments / 0