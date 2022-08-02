ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized After Rollover Crash In NW Oklahoma City

By News 9
News On 6
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
guthrienewspage.com

Driver smashes into semi-truck on Highway 33

Two people were transported to hospitals following a Thursday morning crash. Emergency crews responded to Highway 33 at Interstate 35 for a black SUV versus a semi-truck just before 9 a.m. The SUV was found with heavy front-end damage with all airbags deployed inside. Two people were able to get...
GUTHRIE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KXII.com

Pedestrian killed in fatal car crash at Seminole Co.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Okemah man was found dead after a vehicle collision Monday afternoon. Oklahoma Troopers said Debra Wilkerson, 68, of Okemah, was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on 11167 Oklahoma State Highway 56 approximately .8 miles north of Cromwell when she struck a pedestrian walking southbound around 4 p.m.
OKEMAH, OK
News On 6

Motorcycle Rider Badly Injured In SW OKC Crash

A motorcycle rider is in critical condition following a crash Tuesday evening in SW Oklahoma City. The rider was taken to a local hospital following the crash at SW 104th Street and Portland Ave. The area is closed to traffic as crews investigate the crash. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Dui
KOCO

Investigation underway after two teenagers shot in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot overnight in Moore. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot near Northwest 27th Street and Shields Boulevard. Police told KOCO 5 that one of the teenage boys was shot and ran. He was...
MOORE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy