EnPro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $33.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.32 per share.

The industrial products maker posted revenue of $333.3 million in the period.

EnPro expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.80 to $7.30 per share.

