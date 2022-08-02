Lear: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) _ Lear Corp. (LEA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $68.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.79 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The automotive seating and electrical distribution systems company posted revenue of $5.07 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5 billion.

Lear expects full-year revenue in the range of $20.55 billion to $21.05 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEA