Henry Schein: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $160 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The health care products maker posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.1 billion.

Henry Schein expects full-year earnings to be $4.75 to $4.91 per share.

