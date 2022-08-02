Open Letter To Sioux Falls Garbage Trucks: Stop Waking Me Up

Read on hot1047.com
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
VIDEO: Public Safety Campus Takes Shape In North Sioux Falls
Progress is being made on the new 42-acre Public Safety Campus in Northeast Sioux Falls. Construction of the $50 million project began in November 2021 and is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2023. According to City officials, the campus will consist of several buildings including:. Administration/Training/Dispatch Facility...
Brookings Area Residents Need to Check Their ‘Lug Nuts!’
Hey Brookings, have you checked your lug nuts lately?. It might sound like somewhat of a personal question, but it's really a matter of safety right now for people living in the Brookings, South Dakota area. There's a vandal or group of vandals tampering with the lug nuts on the...
Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common
It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
dakotanewsnow.com
More than 1,000 patients prescribed Paxlovid in Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two weeks ago President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, and on Sunday he test positive once again in what his doctor called a Paxlovid rebound case, so we spoke with a Sanford doctor to learn more about the drug. Dr. Jeremy Cauwels...
Which Sioux Falls Pools Are Closing Already?
It's a sure sign that the end of summer is coming way too fast. Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department is announcing the closing dates for some of the pools in town. According to Pigeon 605, the Parks & Rec department told them that many of their lifeguard staff are heading back to college or have other fall activities they are committed to.
Going Up! Inflation Has Sioux Empire Fair Prices Rising
If you have the Sioux Empire Fair on your "to do" list for the weekend, one thing you will quickly notice upon arrival is the Ferris Wheel isn't the only thing going up. You better plan on packing a little extra cash into your purse and wallet because, like most everything else, inflation has its ugly grip on this year's fair too.
Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls
Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon, an airplane, not flying above them as usual, but along the road, next to Exit 79.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Three assault and rob man in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man was assaulted and robbed early Thursday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said just after 3 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls, a man was walking in the street when three suspects approached him, punched him several times, pushed him to the ground, and took his backpack.
KELOLAND TV
One killed after crashing into tree in central SF
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a vehicle crash in central Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, the crash involved a single vehicle crashing into a tree near 17th Street and River Blvd. Police say the vehicle was westbound, left its lane and collided with a tree on the south side of the road.
kiwaradio.com
Fire Near Inwood Destroys About 30 Hay Bales
Inwood, Iowa– About 30 round hay bales were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, near Inwood. According to Inwood Fire Chief Troy Van Beek, at about 9:10 a.m., the Inwood Fire Department was called to the report of a bale fire near 1327 Able Boulevard, four miles west of Inwood and then a mile and a half southwest on Able Boulevard.
kiwaradio.com
Fire In Hog Confinement Damages Building Near George
George, Iowa– A hog building was damaged in a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022, near George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, at about 10:55 a.m., the George Fire Department was called to the report of a hog pit fire at 1747 Kennedy Avenue, three and a half miles north of George.
Grasshoppers take over South Dakota corn field
As farmers hope for rain, there is another threat they may be dealing with. At first glance it might look like hail damage, but it's actually from grasshoppers.
South Dakota janitor invents door lock to stop active shooters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been a number of deadly school shootings across America, one of the latest was in Ulvade, Texas. But a janitor from Dakota Wesleyan University thinks he’s invented a device that could save lives and make him a rich man. When he’s not cleaning floors, DWU janitor Jeff Harris […]
kynt1450.com
Fire at Yankton Middle School
Yankton Fire Department, YPD, and EMS responded this afternoon to a call of smoke coming out of the second floor of the Yankton Middle School. Yankton Deputy Chief Larry Nickles says that upon arrival they discovered that there was a garbage fire in one of the rooms on the second floor.
The 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Sioux Falls
As Sioux Falls continues to grow, so do its neighborhoods. And with that growth comes an uptick in crime. That being said, Sioux Falls is one of the safer mid-sized cities in the entire country. But there are a few neighborhoods that have seen an increase in crime in recent years.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation announce closing dates for outdoor pools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation announces staggered closing dates for its outdoor aquatic facilities as the 2022 summer season wraps up. Friday, Aug. 12Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center and McKennan Wading Pool. Sun. Aug. 14Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center and Kuehn Pool. Sun....
Hop In & Get Ready To Ride The Sioux Falls 605 Magic Art Bus!
You've probably heard about the timeless children's show, "The Magic School Bus." Well, now there is a "magic" Sioux Falls bus dedicated to the arts and encourages creativity. The 605 Magic Art Bus is a new ride around the Sioux Empire that’s bringing arts and crafts to you! This new art experience is not just for kids. Adults can hop on to create art too!
KELOLAND TV
Business owner recalls fiery crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heather Taylor has seen plenty of crashes from her business at the intersection of 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue. None of those crashes compare to the one that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 31. Taylor said she woke up to a phone call at 2:30 a.m. from her security company that manages the alarm system.
kingsburyjournal.com
Heck of a walleye
Mike Kroger of Dell Rapids caught this 26-inch walleye at Lake Thompson on Sat., July 23. Please send your catches to jim@kingsburyjournal.com. (Submitted Photo) Did you catch a dandy? We want to print it. Send submissions to jim@kingsburyjournal.com.
West Nile cases confirmed in two South Dakota counties
The first two human cases of the West Nile virus have been detected in South Dakota.
