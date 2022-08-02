Sealed Air: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $113.9 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.01 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.

Sealed Air expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.85 billion to $6.05 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEE