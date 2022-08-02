Waters: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Waters Corp. (WAT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $164.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.72. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to $2.75 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The maker of products used in drug discovery and development posted revenue of $714.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $705.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Waters expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.50 to $2.60. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.69.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.95 to $12.05 per share.

