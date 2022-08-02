ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xylem: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RYE BROOK, N.Y. (AP) _ Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $112 million.

The Rye Brook, New York-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The water and wastewater treatment company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

Xylem expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.70 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

