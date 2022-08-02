ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CenterPoint: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $190 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The energy delivery company posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.74 billion.

CenterPoint expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.37 to $1.39 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNP

