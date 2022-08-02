ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arconic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Arconic Corporation (ARNC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $114 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 62 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.55 billion in the period.

Arconic expects full-year revenue in the range of $9.6 billion to $10 billion.

Arconic shares have decreased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

