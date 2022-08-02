Marriott: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $678 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $2.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.80 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $5.34 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.97 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Marriott expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.59 to $1.69. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.58.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.33 to $6.59 per share.

