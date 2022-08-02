Ever since he took the Ohio State job back in 2017, Chris Holtmann and his staff have repeated that one of their top priorities is making sure the best players in Ohio stay in-state to play for the Buckeyes. And while Ohio State’s recruiting classes have consistently been at or near the top of the Big Ten, much of Ohio State’s talent has either come from out of state (E.J. Liddell, Duane Washington Jr., etc.) or through the transfer portal (CJ Walker, Justice Sueing, etc).

