Column: Biggest questions for Ohio State as fall camp gets underway

The Ohio State Buckeyes football team is officially heading into the 2022 season with the start of fall camp. Despite going 11-2 and winning the Rose Bowl, OSU still fell short of its three main goals of beating “That Team Up North,” winning the Big Ten Championship, and winning a national title. What could have been a program-defining year for the Buckeyes was the first step back in the Ryan Day Era.
BASKET-BOOM! Four-star forward and Columbus product Devin Royal commits to Ohio State

Ever since he took the Ohio State job back in 2017, Chris Holtmann and his staff have repeated that one of their top priorities is making sure the best players in Ohio stay in-state to play for the Buckeyes. And while Ohio State’s recruiting classes have consistently been at or near the top of the Big Ten, much of Ohio State’s talent has either come from out of state (E.J. Liddell, Duane Washington Jr., etc.) or through the transfer portal (CJ Walker, Justice Sueing, etc).
Ohio State looks to keep momentum on the hardwood by offering 2025 Indiana native

It’s finally here. Ohio State starts fall football camp today with the season now just under a month away. In some ways, it feels like it’s been a short off-season and in others, it feels like the longest off-season ever. Either way, with the Buckeyes being back on the gridiron, Ryan Day and his crew can devote all of their time to getting ready for Notre Dame coming to town and beyond.
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Chris Holtmann speaks ahead of Ohio State’s trip to Bahamas

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. During this episode, we heard from Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris...
