Glatfelter: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ P.H. Glatfelter Co. (GLT) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $2.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The maker of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials posted revenue of $364 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

