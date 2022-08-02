Zebra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) _ Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $98 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $1.87. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $4.61 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.19 per share.

The producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Zebra expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.35 to $4.65.

_____

