Camden County man seriously injured in motorycle crash west of Camdenton
A Camden County man is seriously injured in a motorcycle crash west of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dennis Harmon, 67, of Camdenton, was riding his bike on Neongwah Bend Road, north of Double Tree Lane, last night, when the crash occurred. Troopers say Harmon ran off the side of the road, hit a ditch and oveturnded.
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a The post Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Camdenton man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Wednesday night
Suspect in custody after early morning shooting in Sunrise Beach
A suspect is in custody following a shooting early this morning Sunrise Beach. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in custody and deputies also have the weapon used. The Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to public safety.
Two Laclede County men injured, one seriously, in motorycle crash northeast of Lebanon
Two Laclede County men are injured, one seriously, when their motorcycles collide northeast of their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Jacob Mitchell, 28, of Lebanon, was riding his bike on Highway F, near Pecos Drive, last night, when he hit the back of a motorcycle driven by Caleb Whaley, 22, of Lebanon.
Route 66 Yard Sale: 100 Miles of Treasures on The Mother Road 2022
A record 102 yard sales, many with multiple sellers, are registered for the fourth annual 100-mile Route 66 Yard Sale this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, in Missouri’s Pulaski, Laclede and Webster counties. Based on those who listed sales on the “Route 66 Yardsale” Facebook page and in the...
CORRECTED: Dallas County man flown to Springfield hospital with serious injuries following crash near Lebanon
CORRECTION: The Missouri State Highway Patrol originally reported the driver was the one ejected but now reports it was the passenger, Micky Spurgeon, 41, of Long Lane, who was the one who was ejected from the vehicle. A Dallas County man suffers serious injuries when the car he’s riding in...
Deputies arrest 1 in shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach, Mo.
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested one suspect in a shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach. Deputies responded to the scene early Wednesday morning. The victim suffered injuries considered non-life threatening. Investigators have not released the names of the suspect or victim or a motive in the shooting.
JCMO shots fired call leads to an arrest
A man is arrested after allegedly firing a gun in the air to break up a crowd. Police were called to the 600 block of Georgia Street (Jefferson City) Tuesday night. Officers heard a gunshot as they arrived. The man arrested is charged with unlawful weapons use and being a felon in possession of a gun. No one was hurt.
Two Jefferson City men now charged with shooting four months ago
Two Jefferson City men are now facing charges for a shooting outside a local convenience store earlier this year. Kristopher Johnson, 21, and Vron Blassingame, 20, were charged Tuesday. Blassingame is charged with accessory to unlawful use of a weapon and accessory to armed criminal action. Johnson is facing those same charges, as well as one count of resisting arrest.
Woman killed in 2 vehicle crash west of Sedalia
An 84 year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Sedalia shortly before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Two juveniles accused of breaking into Sedalia tobacco store twice
Two juveniles are accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Sedalia twice. The Sedalia Police Department says officers responded to burglar alarms the Discount Smoke Shop, in the 700 block of East Broadway, on Saturday and Monday. In both instances, the alarm sounded in the early morning hours, and officers found that entry had been forced into the building. Several vape devices and products, totaling more than $12,000, were stolen. Over $500 in property damage was also done.
Elderly Pettis County woman killed in crash with semi west of Sedalia
An elderly Pettis County woman is killed when her vehicle is hit by a semi truck west of Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Virginia Taylor, 84, of La Monte was driving on Highway 127 at Highway Y, last night, when she drove past a stop sign without stopping. Her vehicle was hit by a semi, driven by Thomas Hurst, 40, of Marshall. Both vehicles ran off the side of the road and overturned.
Second man suspected of stealing tools from Cooper County construction site arrested
The second man suspected of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment from a construction site in Cooper County is arrested. The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office says $80,000 worth of tools and equipment was stolen from a Missouri River Bridge Construction site off I-70 on June 1. Several of the stolen items were found in Cooper and Howard Counties and were returned to the victims.
Charges are filed in a fatal car crash
A man from Olean is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal car crash last April. 65 – year old Chester McComb is accused of driving across the center line of Highway 52 in Miller County and hitting a car driven by Steven Thompson. Thompson died in the crash.
Polk County sheriff arrests escaped inmate in Bolivar, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested an inmate who escaped custody for a short time on Wednesday morning. Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison found Charlotte Ward, 32, around 10:45 a.m. near South Pike Avenue and West Walnut Street in Bolivar. She escaped custody around 10 a.m.
Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody
A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
PICTURES: Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around the Lebanon, Mo. area
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A strong line of storms damaged several structures, power lines, and trees in the Lebanon area Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area around 7 p.m. Viewers shared damage images from around the State Highway 64 area between Lebanon...
Two tractors stolen from Lebanon area
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in tracking down two stolen tractors, both taken from the Lebanon area. One was stolen sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning. It’s a blue Ford with a brush hog and auger. That tractor was stolen from North Highway 5 on the city’s south side.
