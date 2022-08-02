ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Open Letter To Sioux Falls Garbage Trucks: Stop Waking Me Up

By Christine Manika
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kxrb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B102.7

Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common

It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

More than 1,000 patients prescribed Paxlovid in Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two weeks ago President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, and on Sunday he test positive once again in what his doctor called a Paxlovid rebound case, so we spoke with a Sanford doctor to learn more about the drug. Dr. Jeremy Cauwels...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Which Sioux Falls Pools Are Closing Already?

It's a sure sign that the end of summer is coming way too fast. Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department is announcing the closing dates for some of the pools in town. According to Pigeon 605, the Parks & Rec department told them that many of their lifeguard staff are heading back to college or have other fall activities they are committed to.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Grasshoppers in fields; retired investigator charged

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl. A retired fraud investigator...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Three assault and rob man in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man was assaulted and robbed early Thursday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said just after 3 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls, a man was walking in the street when three suspects approached him, punched him several times, pushed him to the ground, and took his backpack.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Letter#Trucks#Sanitation#Recreational Vehicles#Barbecue Grill#Urban Construction#Health Department
kiwaradio.com

Fire Near Inwood Destroys About 30 Hay Bales

Inwood, Iowa– About 30 round hay bales were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, near Inwood. According to Inwood Fire Chief Troy Van Beek, at about 9:10 a.m., the Inwood Fire Department was called to the report of a bale fire near 1327 Able Boulevard, four miles west of Inwood and then a mile and a half southwest on Able Boulevard.
INWOOD, IA
KX News

South Dakota janitor invents door lock to stop active shooters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been a number of deadly school shootings across America, one of the latest was in Ulvade, Texas. But a janitor from Dakota Wesleyan University thinks he’s invented a device that could save lives and make him a rich man. When he’s not cleaning floors, DWU janitor Jeff Harris […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Fire at Yankton Middle School

Yankton Fire Department, YPD, and EMS responded this afternoon to a call of smoke coming out of the second floor of the Yankton Middle School. Yankton Deputy Chief Larry Nickles says that upon arrival they discovered that there was a garbage fire in one of the rooms on the second floor.
YANKTON, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation announce closing dates for outdoor pools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation announces staggered closing dates for its outdoor aquatic facilities as the 2022 summer season wraps up. Friday, Aug. 12Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center and McKennan Wading Pool. Sun. Aug. 14Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center and Kuehn Pool. Sun....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kingsburyjournal.com

Heck of a walleye

Mike Kroger of Dell Rapids caught this 26-inch walleye at Lake Thompson on Sat., July 23. Please send your catches to jim@kingsburyjournal.com. (Submitted Photo) Did you catch a dandy? We want to print it. Send submissions to jim@kingsburyjournal.com.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint in her Sioux Falls trailer home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a woman at gunpoint while she was in her trailer home. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in northeastern Sioux Falls, just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman received a knock on her door. The woman was confronted by a man wearing a mask pointing a gun at her. The suspect took some of her jewelry and left without injuring the victim.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fentanyl deaths rise, while life-saving tool remains illegal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The overdose epidemic has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. More deaths are being attributed to fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid that is cut into all street drugs because it’s cheap and easy to get. But a small amount can be deadly. In...
PARKER, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFPD: 73-year-old man dies in car vs. tree crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say a 73-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in the central part of the city on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, the driver failed to negotiate the curve East 18th Street near River Blvd. Police...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sizzling In South Dakota Today

Whew! Get out of the heat today if you can. South Dakota is getting slammed with triple-digit temps Tuesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is reporting peak temperatures between 100 and 106 this afternoon, which could potentially tie or break some records across the area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy