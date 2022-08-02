Westlake Chemical Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) on Tuesday reported profit of $16.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 47 cents.

The ethylene producer posted revenue of $448.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLKP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLKP