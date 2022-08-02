ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake Chemical Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) on Tuesday reported profit of $16.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 47 cents.

The ethylene producer posted revenue of $448.8 million in the period.

