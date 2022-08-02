Westlake: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $858 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $6.60.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.33 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $4.48 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.29 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLK