Westlake: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) _ Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $858 million.
On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $6.60.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.33 per share.
The chemical company posted revenue of $4.48 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.29 billion.
