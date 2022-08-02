Marathon Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) _ Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.87 billion.

The Findlay, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $10.95 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $10.61 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.17 per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $54.24 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MPC