Second man suspected of stealing tools from Cooper County construction site arrested

Two juveniles accused of breaking into Sedalia tobacco store twice
Two juveniles are accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Sedalia twice. The Sedalia Police Department says officers responded to burglar alarms the Discount Smoke Shop, in the 700 block of East Broadway, on Saturday and Monday. In both instances, the alarm sounded in the early morning hours, and officers found that entry had been forced into the building. Several vape devices and products, totaling more than $12,000, were stolen. Over $500 in property damage was also done.
One man arrested for assaulting several people, including deputy, during robbery in Linn Creek
An eastern Missouri man is arrested, accused of assaulting several people, including a deputy, in Linn Creek. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a robbery at the Y Road General Store Wednesday morning. A witness said a man attacked several employees and customers inside the store. The man, later identified as Jeffrey Walker, 43, of Bonne Terre, allegedly demanded money from the register and damaged property inside the store. Authorities say he broke the glass out of the door before fleeing in a white pickup truck.
Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a The post Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Jefferson City men now charged with shooting four months ago
Two Jefferson City men are now facing charges for a shooting outside a local convenience store earlier this year. Kristopher Johnson, 21, and Vron Blassingame, 20, were charged Tuesday. Blassingame is charged with accessory to unlawful use of a weapon and accessory to armed criminal action. Johnson is facing those same charges, as well as one count of resisting arrest.
Charges are filed in a fatal car crash
A man from Olean is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal car crash last April. 65 – year old Chester McComb is accused of driving across the center line of Highway 52 in Miller County and hitting a car driven by Steven Thompson. Thompson died in the crash.
Felon Arrested at Budget Inn
Pettis County Deputies and the Pettis County K9 Unit received an anonymous tip Monday night about the whereabouts of a suspect with a warrant for their arrest. The tip stated the suspect was hiding in a room at the Budget Inn, 4710 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. Pettis County Deputies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the K9 Unit responded to the motel room.
Two Juveniles Arrested in Discount Smoke Shop Burglaries
Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with two burglaries that occurred at Discount Smoke Shop, 709 East Broadway. On Saturday, July 30 at 2:55 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at the business and discovered that entry was forced and several vape devices and products were stolen. Total amount of the theft was estimated at $3,000, with about $330 in property damage.
Camden County man seriously injured in motorycle crash west of Camdenton
A Camden County man is seriously injured in a motorcycle crash west of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dennis Harmon, 67, of Camdenton, was riding his bike on Neongwah Bend Road, north of Double Tree Lane, last night, when the crash occurred. Troopers say Harmon ran off the side of the road, hit a ditch and oveturnded.
Deputies arrest 1 in shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach, Mo.
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested one suspect in a shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach. Deputies responded to the scene early Wednesday morning. The victim suffered injuries considered non-life threatening. Investigators have not released the names of the suspect or victim or a motive in the shooting.
Suspect in custody after early morning shooting in Sunrise Beach
A suspect is in custody following a shooting early this morning Sunrise Beach. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in custody and deputies also have the weapon used. The Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to public safety.
JCMO shots fired call leads to an arrest
A man is arrested after allegedly firing a gun in the air to break up a crowd. Police were called to the 600 block of Georgia Street (Jefferson City) Tuesday night. Officers heard a gunshot as they arrived. The man arrested is charged with unlawful weapons use and being a felon in possession of a gun. No one was hurt.
Charges filed against Jefferson City man accused of firing gun into air during disturbance
Charges are now filed against a Jefferson City man who was arrested after firing a gun during a disturbance earlier this week. Eddie Ross, 42, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police were called to Ross’ home in the...
Sedalia Police Reports For August 3, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Wednesday morning, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 3120 West Broadway Boulevard, for a reported shooting. After a detailed investigation, it was determined the suspect was upset about a bicycle, and confronted subjects in the parking lot while displaying a firearm. As the subjects who were confronted left the parking lot, the suspect shot the firearm in the direction of the vehicle. No one was injured as a result of the shooting, and there was no property damage reported. Ramone G. Tucker, 34, of Montgomery Alabama, was transported to the Bothwell Regional Health Center for a fit for confinement check. Tucker was cleared, then transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action, and Assault in the 1st Degree. Bond was not determined at the time of the report.
Columbia woman to serve five years probation after 2021 robbery
A Columbia woman will serve five years probation following her role in an April 2021 assault. The post Columbia woman to serve five years probation after 2021 robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Camdenton man caught with almost a pound of methamphetamine sentenced to 7 years
One of two men arrested last year with nearly a pound of methamphetamine pleads guilty to a reduced charge. Isaac Wheeler, of Camdenton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheeler had previously been charged with drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison on the drug possession charge and 30 days in the county jail for possessing drug paraphernalia.
Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody
A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
Two Columbia men face federal charges after allegedly breaking into a pharmacy
Two Columbia men now face federal charges after investigators say they broke into a pharmacy and stole thousands of dollars worth of drugs. The post Two Columbia men face federal charges after allegedly breaking into a pharmacy appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Elderly Pettis County woman killed in crash with semi west of Sedalia
An elderly Pettis County woman is killed when her vehicle is hit by a semi truck west of Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Virginia Taylor, 84, of La Monte was driving on Highway 127 at Highway Y, last night, when she drove past a stop sign without stopping. Her vehicle was hit by a semi, driven by Thomas Hurst, 40, of Marshall. Both vehicles ran off the side of the road and overturned.
Medical emergency causes crash near Missouri River bridge in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A medical emergency caused a crash near the Missouri River Bridge construction site. The driver, Benjamin Hall, 53, of Libby, Montana was driving westbound on I-70 when the medical emergency occurred causing a 2000 Ford F350 to travel off the side of the road and hit a rock bluff. The area is The post Medical emergency causes crash near Missouri River bridge in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
$250,000 bond is set for Versailles woman accused of fatally shooting boyfriend
Bond is set for a Morgan County woman accused of murdering her boyfriend. Tracia Caruso of Versailles was arrested last month for fatally shooting Dennis Seybold, 65, outside a RV the couple shared. She was originally held without bond. But, earlier today, a Morgan County judge set a bond of $250,000 and stipulated Caruso couldn’t be in possession of firearms.
