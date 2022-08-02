Second man suspected of stealing tools from Cooper County construction site arrested

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Wednesday morning, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 3120 West Broadway Boulevard, for a reported shooting. After a detailed investigation, it was determined the suspect was upset about a bicycle, and confronted subjects in the parking lot while displaying a firearm. As the subjects who were confronted left the parking lot, the suspect shot the firearm in the direction of the vehicle. No one was injured as a result of the shooting, and there was no property damage reported. Ramone G. Tucker, 34, of Montgomery Alabama, was transported to the Bothwell Regional Health Center for a fit for confinement check. Tucker was cleared, then transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action, and Assault in the 1st Degree. Bond was not determined at the time of the report.

