Louisiana qualifies for $86 million loan for I-49 South Project
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that as part of its Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) program, Louisiana qualifies for $86.6 million in TIFIA funding to go towards the U.S. 90 Ambassador Caffery Interchange, a future I-49 South corridor project.
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
Louisiana legalizes Fentanyl test strips hoping to save lives
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana has joined a growing number of states that have decriminalized the use of Fentanyl test strips. The small strip of paper can save a life. It can detect the presence of the powerful synthetic opioid. Fentanyl has rapidly become the deadliest drug in the New...
KTAL
Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
Details On Louisiana Summer P-EBT Benefits Delay
If you have been waiting on your child's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and wondering why funds haven't loaded on the card yet, you are not alone. Many Louisiana residents have been concerned about the delay in benefits. This week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) gave an update on the situation. in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.
WDSU
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's youth prison crisis, explained: What went wrong, how we got here, what's being done
Louisiana's juvenile prison system is in crisis. There have been multiple takeovers and dozens of teens have escaped this year. In response, state leaders have resorted to drastic measures in an effort to restore order. Experts, corrections officials and advocates say the crisis has been years in the making. To...
KPLC TV
Another insurance company drops out of La., as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Smaller insurance agencies, like Page Insurance in Houma, La., are busier than ever. Owner John Page said his office has written $61 million in claims since Hurricane Ida. He said the insurance crisis is unprecedented. “The market is very much in probably the biggest turmoil I’ve...
Louisiana Laws That Went Into Effect August 1st That You Need to Know
In January we saw a string of new Louisiana laws go into effect, from medical marijuana making headlines to 5-year-olds in Louisiana being required to go to kindergarten, we had a few laws to cover. January Isn't The Only Time We See New Laws Go Into Effect in Louisiana. Monday,...
Louisiana homeowners scramble after insurance companies cancel policies
NEW ORLEANS — From policies to premiums, a lot of folks in Louisiana have had a rough time recently, trying to protect their homes. Concerned and quite frankly fed up, Louisiana homeowners showed up to the University of New Orleans Wednesday evening for answers about insurance. “We’re in pretty...
brproud.com
Louisiana Department of Education holds first-time School Safety Summit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Following the tragic loss of 19 children and two teachers in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, school safety has been the center of debate across the country. “We don’t have the luxury, we don’t have the luxury in time and space today to...
KTBS
Louisiana has 1 billionaire, see who it is
Compiled a list of richest billionaires in Louisiana using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Insurance Commissioner says Louisiana homeowners market in "crisis"
In much of south Louisiana, insurers are in retreat after feeling pinched by hundreds of thousands of claims worth billions of dollars, the newspapers report.
Natchez Democrat
Noodling legalized in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE — According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the sport of catching catfish with your bare hands, called noodling, became legal in Louisiana on August 1. There are a few safety precautions fishermen should follow if they do decide to go noodling. Always have at...
KPLC TV
Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
WAFB.com
Students in La. make progress on 2021-2022 LEAP Scores
Matt Williams outlines Thursday's top stories. More rain is in the forecast today with another round expected tomorrow. My Sister's Keeper walk happening today to bring awareness to human trafficking. Updated: 3 hours ago. This comes as a new Louisiana law was passed Monday saying that law enforcement employed for...
bossierpress.com
Louisiana students and schools show strong improvement on 2021-22 state tests
The Louisiana Department of Education released 2021-22 LEAP scores today that show strong student growth across a wide range of grade levels and school systems. Mastery rates for students in grades 3-8 improved three points in both math and ELA. In total, 80 percent of Louisiana school systems improved their mastery rate when compared to 2020-21.
iheart.com
Several New Marijuana-Related Laws Now In Effect In Louisiana
Several new marijuana-related laws passed during this year's legislative session are now in effect in Louisiana as of Monday. The smell of pot is no longer enough to allow police to enter somebody's home without a warrant. Other new laws increase the number of medical marijuana pharmacies allowed to operate...
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,059 new cases, 20 new deaths on August 2
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,059 new cases and 20 new deaths on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,383,580 and the total number of deaths to 17,606. For more Coronavirus News Click Here As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may […]
brproud.com
LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, multiple sharks
OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
