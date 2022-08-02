ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
KTAL

Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
Magic 1470AM

Details On Louisiana Summer P-EBT Benefits Delay

If you have been waiting on your child's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and wondering why funds haven't loaded on the card yet, you are not alone. Many Louisiana residents have been concerned about the delay in benefits. This week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) gave an update on the situation. in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.
Natchez Democrat

Noodling legalized in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the sport of catching catfish with your bare hands, called noodling, became legal in Louisiana on August 1. There are a few safety precautions fishermen should follow if they do decide to go noodling. Always have at...
KPLC TV

Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
CHENEYVILLE, LA
WAFB.com

Students in La. make progress on 2021-2022 LEAP Scores

Matt Williams outlines Thursday's top stories. More rain is in the forecast today with another round expected tomorrow. My Sister's Keeper walk happening today to bring awareness to human trafficking. Updated: 3 hours ago. This comes as a new Louisiana law was passed Monday saying that law enforcement employed for...
bossierpress.com

Louisiana students and schools show strong improvement on 2021-22 state tests

The Louisiana Department of Education released 2021-22 LEAP scores today that show strong student growth across a wide range of grade levels and school systems. Mastery rates for students in grades 3-8 improved three points in both math and ELA. In total, 80 percent of Louisiana school systems improved their mastery rate when compared to 2020-21.
iheart.com

Several New Marijuana-Related Laws Now In Effect In Louisiana

Several new marijuana-related laws passed during this year's legislative session are now in effect in Louisiana as of Monday. The smell of pot is no longer enough to allow police to enter somebody's home without a warrant. Other new laws increase the number of medical marijuana pharmacies allowed to operate...
brproud.com

LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, multiple sharks

OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
HOUMA, LA

