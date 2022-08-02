If you have been waiting on your child's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and wondering why funds haven't loaded on the card yet, you are not alone. Many Louisiana residents have been concerned about the delay in benefits. This week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) gave an update on the situation. in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO