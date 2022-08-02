Read on www.vice.com
'A dirty game': Young Kenyans shun election hype
As a familiar campaign jingle brings the Kenyan crowd to their feet, Hellen Atieno joins her compatriots and sways to the catchy tune at a political rally in the lakeside city of Kisumu. Yet, although young Kenyans are less tribally-minded, they also lack "ideological steadfastness", Kisumu-based political analyst Francis Owuor told AFP. "That conviction that normally comes with the political process is not there," Owuor said.
Oxford and Cambridge Will Oversee Likely Largest UK Repatriation of Looted Objects to Nigeria
Click here to read the full article. University of Oxford and and University of Cambridge have agreed to return hundreds of Benin Bronzes, opening the possibility of the largest repatriation of looted artifacts from the United Kingdom to date. In January, Nigerian officials formally requested that Oxford’s Pitt Rivers and Ashmolean museums, and Cambridge’s Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology (MAA), send back artifacts that entered their collections after being plundered by British troops in the 19th century from the Kingdom of Benin, the Daily Telegraph reported. There are 97 objects in the holdings at Oxford and 116 artifacts at Cambridge. Due to the...
The Nigerians worried about a bill to outlaw cross-dressing
Trans women and men and non-binary people in Nigeria are nervously eyeing a parliamentary proposal that seeks to criminalise cross-dressing. It aims to amend the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act (SSMPA) and defines cross-dressing as the "practice of wearing clothes usually worn by a person of the opposite sex". Anyone found...
Nigeria's Military to Use 'Maximum Firepower' Against Armed Groups
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's military will use maximum firepower to uproot the armed groups that are behind mounting insecurity in the country, the airforce said on Wednesday, amid concerns that the situation, if unchecked, could impact a general election in February. Attacks by Islamist insurgents in the northeast and kidnappings...
South African Government Calls For ‘Apartheid State’ To Be Declared In Israel
The South African government is calling for a new distinction in Israel after concerns that the country’s continued occupation of “significant portions of the West Bank” and the developments of new settlements “are glaring examples of violations of international law” as the Israel-Palestine conflict continues.
Two dead as Ghana confirms its first outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus
Ghana has confirmed its first two cases of the highly infectious Marburg virus disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday in a statement.
Fleet of nuclear submarines will be sent by Britain to Australia as a warning to China
Britain is to send a fleet of nuclear submarines to the Pacific in a decisive move to thwart Chinese aggression in the region. The dramatic decision could see UK subs based in Australia until 2040, operating within striking distance of China. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Armed...
A new wave of migration is coming – and Europe is not ready for it
In a week when Russia threatened to annex more territory in Ukraine, gas shortages loomed, and inflation and Covid surged across Europe, it seems almost unkind to remind EU and UK leaders of another crisis that is unfolding, largely unremarked, right under their noses. As Claudius laments in Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “When sorrows come, they come not single spies, / But in battalions.”
Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: The beauty queen who risked her life to reach the UK
A famous beauty queen from Ethiopia's war-wracked Tigray region, Selamawit Teklay, has described her harrowing ordeal crossing the English Channel to seek asylum in the UK. Ms Selamawit first made her way to France last year, before risking her life to cross the channel in a boat packed with fellow migrants.
China’s baby bust is so dramatic, India will surpass it as the world’s most populous country far earlier than expected
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. China's baby bust is so dramatic, it's accelerating a long-expected global population shift. A new report from the United Nations’ Department of Economic and Social Affairs released Monday puts China...
Malawi's struggle with deadly witchcraft violence
The calm air cloaking Lupembe, a sleepy village on the sandy shores of Lake Malawi, conceals a dark secret. - Survivor's tale - AFP this month visited Lupembe, which lies on a sandy shoreline of Lake Malawi near the border with Tanzania, some 550 kilometres (350 miles) north of Lilongwe.
Why Cocaine Traffickers Love Bananas
There are many famous pairings in life: burger and fries; Lennon and McCartney; rich people and bad taste. Now there’s another one: bananas and cocaine. Shipments of bananas have become the go-to cover for drug traffickers shifting kilos of cocaine from Latin America to the UK and Europe. Last...
Italy: Outcry over killing of African migrant in town centre
The death of a migrant who was attacked in broad daylight in central Italy has sparked outrage. The assault on the Nigerian street trader by another man in Civitanova Marche town centre was captured on video on Friday. The recording, reportedly made by onlookers without any attempt to intervene, shows...
Senegal opposition leader asks supporters to defend their votes by any means
DAKAR, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A Senegalese opposition leader on Wednesday called on supporters to be ready to defend their votes by any means, accusing the ruling party of President Macky Sall of wanting to steal a legislative election the opposition claims to have won.
Entrepreneur From Michigan Opens Africa’s Newest Black-Owned Safari In Tanzania
Paul Allen Billings, an African American entrepreneur from Muskegon, Mich., is the owner of his very own safari in the East African country of Tanzania called VisitTanzania4Less.com. Africa is known for having the most wildlife in the world. It is also called the birthplace of the safari, which means “journey”...
Kenya Presidential Wildcard Vows To Erase Debt With 'Ganja Solution'
Sexagenarian reggae aficionado and presidential candidate George Wajackoyah is convinced he has the right medicine for the ills troubling Kenya's voters: a dose of marijuana and some hyena testicles. East Africa's wealthiest country is holding elections on Aug. 9. A tight race between the two leading presidential candidates - veteran...
Senegal ruling coalition loses comfortable majority
DAKAR, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Senegal's ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) coalition has lost its comfortable majority in parliament, securing just two seats more than two allied opposition coalitions in a legislative election at the weekend, the electoral commission said on Thursday.
Weary and wary, Kenyans gear up for national elections
NAIROBI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - East Africa's economic powerhouse will hold elections on Aug. 9 to select a new president, parliament, county governors and assemblies. President Uhuru Kenyatta will be stepping down after serving his constitutionally allowed 10 years.
Kenya election 2022: Kikuyus split between Ruto and Odinga
In Kenya's vote-rich Kikuyu community, opinion is sharply divided over outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta's move to back his one-time rival Raila Odinga, rather than his deputy William Ruto, as his successor in the tightly-contested election set to take place on 9 August. Mr Kenyatta - who has reached the constitutional...
India among 17 nations joining Australia’s ‘Pitch Black’ exercise
In a multilateral defense buildup, India will be part of a mega air combat drill Pitch Black 2022 hosted by Australia later this month. The Australian government confirmed the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) participation in a statement this week. The 17-day long exercise will take place from Aug. 19...
