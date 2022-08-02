ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

'A dirty game': Young Kenyans shun election hype

As a familiar campaign jingle brings the Kenyan crowd to their feet, Hellen Atieno joins her compatriots and sways to the catchy tune at a political rally in the lakeside city of Kisumu. Yet, although young Kenyans are less tribally-minded, they also lack "ideological steadfastness", Kisumu-based political analyst Francis Owuor told AFP. "That conviction that normally comes with the political process is not there," Owuor said.
ELECTIONS
ARTnews

Oxford and Cambridge Will Oversee Likely Largest UK Repatriation of Looted Objects to Nigeria

Click here to read the full article. University of Oxford and and University of Cambridge have agreed to return hundreds of Benin Bronzes, opening the possibility of the largest repatriation of looted artifacts from the United Kingdom to date. In January, Nigerian officials formally requested that Oxford’s Pitt Rivers and Ashmolean museums, and Cambridge’s Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology (MAA),  send back artifacts that entered their collections after being plundered by British troops in the 19th century from the Kingdom of Benin, the Daily Telegraph reported. There are 97 objects in the holdings at Oxford and 116 artifacts at Cambridge. Due to the...
AFRICA
BBC

The Nigerians worried about a bill to outlaw cross-dressing

Trans women and men and non-binary people in Nigeria are nervously eyeing a parliamentary proposal that seeks to criminalise cross-dressing. It aims to amend the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act (SSMPA) and defines cross-dressing as the "practice of wearing clothes usually worn by a person of the opposite sex". Anyone found...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Nigeria's Military to Use 'Maximum Firepower' Against Armed Groups

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's military will use maximum firepower to uproot the armed groups that are behind mounting insecurity in the country, the airforce said on Wednesday, amid concerns that the situation, if unchecked, could impact a general election in February. Attacks by Islamist insurgents in the northeast and kidnappings...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BET

South African Government Calls For ‘Apartheid State’ To Be Declared In Israel

The South African government is calling for a new distinction in Israel after concerns that the country’s continued occupation of “significant portions of the West Bank” and the developments of new settlements “are glaring examples of violations of international law” as the Israel-Palestine conflict continues.
AFRICA
The Guardian

A new wave of migration is coming – and Europe is not ready for it

In a week when Russia threatened to annex more territory in Ukraine, gas shortages loomed, and inflation and Covid surged across Europe, it seems almost unkind to remind EU and UK leaders of another crisis that is unfolding, largely unremarked, right under their noses. As Claudius laments in Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “When sorrows come, they come not single spies, / But in battalions.”
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Generation#Revolutionise Nigeria#Nigerian#World News#Pdp#Apc
AFP

Malawi's struggle with deadly witchcraft violence

The calm air cloaking Lupembe, a sleepy village on the sandy shores of Lake Malawi, conceals a dark secret. - Survivor's tale - AFP this month visited Lupembe, which lies on a sandy shoreline of Lake Malawi near the border with Tanzania, some 550 kilometres (350 miles) north of Lilongwe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Why Cocaine Traffickers Love Bananas

There are many famous pairings in life: burger and fries; Lennon and McCartney; rich people and bad taste. Now there’s another one: bananas and cocaine. Shipments of bananas have become the go-to cover for drug traffickers shifting kilos of cocaine from Latin America to the UK and Europe. Last...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Italy: Outcry over killing of African migrant in town centre

The death of a migrant who was attacked in broad daylight in central Italy has sparked outrage. The assault on the Nigerian street trader by another man in Civitanova Marche town centre was captured on video on Friday. The recording, reportedly made by onlookers without any attempt to intervene, shows...
EUROPE
International Business Times

Kenya Presidential Wildcard Vows To Erase Debt With 'Ganja Solution'

Sexagenarian reggae aficionado and presidential candidate George Wajackoyah is convinced he has the right medicine for the ills troubling Kenya's voters: a dose of marijuana and some hyena testicles. East Africa's wealthiest country is holding elections on Aug. 9. A tight race between the two leading presidential candidates - veteran...
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Senegal ruling coalition loses comfortable majority

DAKAR, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Senegal's ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) coalition has lost its comfortable majority in parliament, securing just two seats more than two allied opposition coalitions in a legislative election at the weekend, the electoral commission said on Thursday.
POLITICS
Reuters

Weary and wary, Kenyans gear up for national elections

NAIROBI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - East Africa's economic powerhouse will hold elections on Aug. 9 to select a new president, parliament, county governors and assemblies. President Uhuru Kenyatta will be stepping down after serving his constitutionally allowed 10 years.
POLITICS
BBC

Kenya election 2022: Kikuyus split between Ruto and Odinga

In Kenya's vote-rich Kikuyu community, opinion is sharply divided over outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta's move to back his one-time rival Raila Odinga, rather than his deputy William Ruto, as his successor in the tightly-contested election set to take place on 9 August. Mr Kenyatta - who has reached the constitutional...
ELECTIONS
americanmilitarynews.com

India among 17 nations joining Australia’s ‘Pitch Black’ exercise

In a multilateral defense buildup, India will be part of a mega air combat drill Pitch Black 2022 hosted by Australia later this month. The Australian government confirmed the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) participation in a statement this week. The 17-day long exercise will take place from Aug. 19...
INDIA

